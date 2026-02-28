Brian Schottenheim Jokes About Report Card Rating as Cowboys Roster’s Concerns Over Locker Room Facility Revealed

Essentials Inside The Story The leaked NFLPA 2026 report cards have stirred quite a buzz.

After leading the Dallas Cowboys to a 7–9–1 record in his first year as head coach, he has finally received a grade from his players.

The leaked NFLPA 2026 report cards have everyone talking about the grades. But in Dallas, things felt a little more personal. The Cowboys’ head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, sounded genuinely frustrated, though in a lighthearted way, after learning that players gave him an A- on the NFLPA report card.

Schottenheimer laughed about it during a radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

“Well. I do, and I got we’re going to call an emergency team meeting tonight,” Schottenheimer said. “I want to know who the hell gave me a minus. Oh my God, how the hell did I get?”

The surprise seemed real. This is Schottenheimer’s second offseason as head coach in Dallas, and 2025 marked his first year officially leading the team. The Cowboys finished the season 7-9-1, matching his record as a first-time head coach.

This was an improvement over the 7-10 finish the previous season, but it was not quite enough to qualify for the playoffs.

Before he was appointed head coach in January 2025, Schottenheimer had already been with the Cowboys since 2022, working as a coaching analyst and then offensive coordinator.

In his two seasons in charge of the Cowboys’ offense, the team had some impressive stats. Dallas finished second in completions with 826, third in passing attempts with 1,251, and sixth in big pass plays of 25-plus yards with 69. They also averaged 25.3 points per game, compiled 712 total first downs, and boasted the seventh-lowest percentage of sacks on passing plays at 5.9%.

As for the NFLPA Report Cards, Schottenheimer was clear about his support for the idea. This was after the radio host talked about the team’s training room receiving a grade of D and that it was all about numbers and not quality. Schottenheimer was positive about the fact that the players have a chance to express their opinions.

“I think that’s great,” Schottenheimer added. “I mean, our players should have a voice, but here’s what I would say about that. That’s great. What’s more important to me is the five days when the season ends that I spend hours and hours and hours talking to these guys. So there’s no grade up there other than mine being a minus.”

Though Schottenheimer took his grade in stride, some of the issues raised about the team’s facilities stood out. The grade given for the training room was a talking point, as quarterback Dak Prescott and other players apparently shared their frustrations about certain issues.

NFLPA Report Card reveals the Cowboys’ roster’s concerns over facilities

The Dallas Cowboys ranked 22nd overall in the latest NFLPA Report Card, and the results were pretty mixed. Some areas stood out in a good way.

OXNARD, CA – JULY 25: Dallas Cowboys director of player personnel Stephen Jones speaks with reporters during the team s training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields on July 25, 2024 in Oxnard, CA.

The weight room got an A-, while the locker room received a B+ grade. Players like the space and believe that it meets their expectations. Nevertheless, one-third of players complained of ongoing plumbing issues in the locker room that still need to be fixed.

The major issues were player health and recovery. The training room was graded a D, while the training staff received a C.

The training room grade dropped from their C grade in 2024, when players complained of a lack of staff in the training facility, particularly physical therapists. Only 60% of players reported that physicians were always available, while only 72% of players reported that they were given enough one-on-one treatment.

Ownership, under Jerry Jones, managed a B. That’s not good. However, it’s not as bad as some teams in the NFL. The Arizona Cardinals’ ownership group received an F.

The rest of the grades remained consistent. The team received a B for treating families well. Food and dining received a B. Nutrition support received a B+. The strength coaches received an A-. The team’s head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, received an A-. The rest of the coaching staff received a grade that was good, but not great.

With the 2026 NFLPA grades out in the open, Jerry Jones now has a clear roadmap to transform the Cowboys’ facility according to player comfort standards and meet their expectations.