Brian Schottenheimer Makes Decision on Trevon Diggs After Sharing Cowboys’ Injury Update

Everything is going right for the Dallas Cowboys. They have the right pieces on the roster, and it has boosted their defense, which has allowed just 21.6 points per game in their last three wins. Their offense has also been explosive with wide receivers George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb. Now, the defense is set to get another boost with the return of cornerback Trevon Diggs from injury.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s recent update on Diggs’ injury and potential return looks encouraging.

“Brian Schottenheimer said Trevon Diggs has looked good in practice. Will talk to medical staff and coaches before making a decision on status for Thursday. Said the ramp-up portion is important in Diggs’ return,” Todd Archer wrote on X.

Diggs was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, and the Cowboys have now opened his 21-day window to return. The coach has also been optimistic about Diggs’ work in practice.

Even before this, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had hinted that the player would be back.

“If it goes and you can draw it up (the way you want), you could see him out there,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan.

Everything suggests he could return in Week 14 to play against the Detroit Lions. Quarterback Dak Prescott has already said the Cowboys should prepare for a tough battle against Detroit. The timing couldn’t be better.

The Cowboys’ defense has finally found the rhythm it lacked early in the season. The addition of Quinnen Williams has been crucial, and now the unit is close to getting its top cornerback back on the field. Diggs has also expressed his excitement about returning.

“I’m really excited,” Diggs said. “I feel like momentum is going, and I just want to make sure I go out there and continue the momentum, put out great effort, make plays, and just continue to try and help this team win.”

He didn’t share details about the accident that caused his concussion before his IR stint, but he sounded confident about getting back and contributing to the team. The Cowboys also have a positive injury update.

The Cowboys will continue to monitor Jadeveon Clowney’s status ahead of the game against the Lions

There were still questions on Jadeveon Clowney’s availability. He is officially listed as questionable with a hamstring injury before their big game against the Lions. As per Tommy Yarrish, the coach confirmed that the player will work with the rehab staff.

As for his return, the team will continue to monitor his progress in practice to make a decision.

Earlier, Jones addressed Clowney’s availability on 105.3 The Fan.

“I look to him to be available this short week, really not a short week for us,” he said. “Planning on him playing, but that’s not a given. You have to, this truly is warming him up out there before the game on Thursday, and if they can play, then you’ll make them active.”

Clowney has become a crucial part of the team after joining the team in Week 3. He recorded 27 tackles, four sacks across the last nine games. While the team’s defense will get its much-needed boost, his absence could pose a problem. So, the Cowboys will hope to have the player healthy as soon as possible.

With Diggs nearing a return and Clowney trending positively, the Cowboys enter Week 14 with momentum, depth, and rising confidence as they brace for a heavyweight showdown against the Lions.