Brian Schottenheimer Makes Final Decision on Trevon Diggs’ Role Change After Cowboys Announce Injury Update

Cowboys HC Schottenheimer rules out switch to safety, calls Diggs a shutdown corner

Despite past knee and concussion issues, Diggs feels ready to impact defense

As cornerback Trevon Diggs inches closer to a return, a debate has been brewing within the Cowboys fanbase. Not just about his health, but about where he should line up on the field. Suggestions have been flying in for Diggs to play as a safety. So, when the media raised the question, HC Brian Schottenheimer had his answer ready.

“Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer when asked if CB Trevon Diggs could play safety: “I wouldn’t even think of that,”” said Schottenheimer to the media, via The Athletic’s John Machota. “Views Diggs as a shutdown corner when he’s at his best.”

That was more than enough to silence those who had been suggesting a change of position. It is not unusual for a change of roles, especially for a cornerback, to do so in their veteran years and transition to safety. But that was certainly not the case for Diggs.

Diggs has faced a string of significant injuries in recent years, including multiple knee issues that have cut short his seasons. Despite his All-Pro talent, these setbacks have limited him to just 17 starts since 2022.

At the moment, there is no guarantee that he will play against the Lions. His knee problems have been preventing him from performing at the top level. On top of that, he also suffered a concussion recently.

With him returning to practice, many are expecting to see him at the top again. And recently, Diggs himself spoke about how he feels ahead of a possible return.

Trevon Diggs gives an update on his knee recovery

Trevon Diggs is back on the practice field after missing six games due to a concussion and a knee injury. The Cowboys’ cornerback sounded upbeat on Sunday, emphasizing his desire to help the team regain momentum. He spoke about being really excited to get back on the field.

Diggs also addressed his recovery from the knee injury that had complicated his return earlier this season. He was confident in his health ahead of Thursday’s game in Detroit.

“I feel way better now,” he said. “Because you don’t know how you’re going to feel when you get out there, you know? I don’t have any swelling in my knee, I feel good, I feel like I’m running good, I feel like my hamstring’s strong, everything is good and strong. I feel ready.”

While a final decision on his availability won’t come until later this week, Diggs sounded determined to make an immediate impact. With one of Dallas’ top corners poised to return, the Cowboys will hope Diggs can stabilize a defense that has dealt with multiple injuries this season.

The Cowboys will be on the road against the Lions. With their improved defense, the playoffs are still a possibility at about 16% in terms of probability. If Diggs does play, it will be the perfect stage for him to prove his worth in his cornerback position.