Brian Schottenheimer Needs to Make One Crucial Offensive Improvement as Cowboys Pin Hopes on Dak Prescott

There was a time Dallas owned the trenches. DeMarco Murray steamrolled in 2014, Ezekiel Elliott pounded out over 1,600 yards in 2016, and the Cowboys dictated tempo week in and week out. But by July 2025, that legacy has faded. The 2024 Cowboys averaged just 4.0 yards per carry on 429 attempts, totaling 1,705 rushing yards, a meager output that landed them 27th in rushing yards per game (100.3) and tied for 14th in yards per carry. Enter HC Brian Schottenheimer, inheriting a backfield that desperately needs redemption.

During the July 17 episode of the Inside Cowboys Training Camp, hosts Kyle Youmans and Nicole Hutchison wasted no time. “The offense on the other side needs an uptick. They were not there rushing-wise. Twenty-seventh in the NFL.” Youmans added, “It starts with the run game, that’s something Brian Schottenheimer is really trying to make an emphasis in.” Schottenheimer’s challenge is plain, he must rebuild Dallas’s ground identity from Day 1.

Last season, Rico Dowdle emerged as the lead back with 1,079 rushing yards, averaging 4.6 yards per carry, the lone bright spot in a blunted rushing attack. Ezekiel Elliott, limited to just 74 carries for 226 yards (3.1 YPC), never regained his groove. The team showed the exit door to both. Schottenheimer must make this crucial offseason change fast. They need to focus more on rushing.

He’s hinted at schematic shifts, fresh motion, more play-action, and creative spacing. But Hutchison stressed, “You’ve got to establish who your running back one is in training camp, or potentially even the preseason.” Without a clear lead, all the razzle-dazzle in the world won’t matter when defenses load up on third-and-short. The most experienced RB is Miles Sanders with 4300+ rushing yards and 23 TDs. They have time to assess.

Training camp kicks off on July 21 in Oxnard. Schottenheimer has to define a bell cow before the pads hit the grass. If Dallas drifts into the season with uncertainty in the backfield, the pass-first façade will crumble under playoff pressure.

Brian Schottenheimer’s QB gets a harsh reality check

The NFL doesn’t wait. And it’s not waiting for Dak Prescott. After a rough 2024, cut short by a hamstring injury and marked by just 11 touchdowns to 8 interceptions, Prescott has officially fallen off the league’s radar. ESPN’s latest rankings, compiled from league execs, coaches, and scouts, didn’t even give him a top-10 nod. Not even an honorable mention. Jordan Love and CJ Stroud? They made it. Dak didn’t crack the top 12.

via Imago OXNARD, CA – JULY 25: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 speaks with reporters during the team s training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields on July 25, 2024 in Oxnard, CA. Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JUL 25 Cowboys Training Camp EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240725059

It’s a sharp fall from where he was in 2023, runner-up MVP, second-team All-Pro, 36 touchdowns, 9 picks. But that season suddenly feels far away when your most recent QBR is 45.3, 32nd among starters. Even Daniel Jones graded higher. Amid all this storm, Brian Schottenheimer has pinned his hopes on the QB. Why? They want retribution and respect.

So the front office went all-in on offense. They traded a third-round pick for George Pickens, giving Prescott the best WR duo he’s had since entering the league, Pickens and CeeDee Lamb. The message is loud. This is Dak’s team. If Dallas is going to beat its 7.5 projected win total, it’ll be because Prescott plays like he did in 2023, not like the broken version from last year. The pressure’s real. But it’s not new.

Prescott wasn’t supposed to be here in the first place. He earned it. Now he has to do it again. The league won’t give him the benefit of the doubt. He has to take it back. And if he doesn’t? The Cowboys are staring at a season that slips away fast, and a future with serious questions at quarterback.