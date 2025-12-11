Brian Schottenheimer Raises More Concerns Over Trevon Diggs’ Cowboys Return With Injury Announcement

Essentials Inside The Story Brian Schottenheimer thinks Trevon Diggs isn't ready yet

Just when the Dallas Cowboys thought things couldn’t get more complicated, a new twist around cornerback Trevon Diggs has pushed the uncertainty to a whole new level. The latest comments from Brian Schottenheimer, regarding his return, are only deepening the suspense.

“In terms of Trevon, he’s still in the ramp-up period,” Schottenheimer said when asked about Diggs’ Week 15 chances. “I think he does feel healthy. I know he wants to play, but at the end of the day, we have to do what we think’s in the best interest of not just him, but also the football team.”

Trevon was placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury and a mysterious concussion. The Cowboys are struggling a bit in defense, and a playmaking cornerback can surely help them resolve that. But Brian’s response did give the idea that they are not expecting him to return anytime soon.

“And when you miss time, the ramp-up period is good not just for your body, but for your mind and figuring out some of the defense, and there are some new faces in the huddle and things like that. Again, love him as a player, but ultimately he’s got to show us he’s ready to do everything the right way,” he added, making it very clear that Diggs needs to prove himself to return.

Schottenheimer even clarified the ‘everything the right way’ phrase, stating that it includes Diggs’ approach to meetings, practice habits, daily availability, and overall consistency. Those elements matter just as much as on-field ability, especially after a season of mysterious injuries, missed time, and uneven performances.

He went further to compare him with the Cowboys’ other star players, who made a successful return from injury.

“He’s no different than Dak Prescott or Jake Ferguson or Kenny Clark,” Schottenheimer said.

However, it’s not as easy as it sounds. The Cowboys opened their 21-day practice window on Nov 30, which Brian also called “a good first step.” They have time till Dec 21 to activate him, or else he’ll be reverted back to IR.

Not activating him in Week 14, despite solid practice participation, has raised some eyebrows. However, Schottenheimer’s comments frame it as increasingly possible that Diggs might not be activated at all. That would be a shocking development for a player once considered a franchise cornerstone.

His availability has remained an issue. Since inking a five-year, $97 million extension, Diggs has appeared in just 19 of the Cowboys’ last 37 games. This has raised some serious issues internally in the franchise about whether it was the right decision to offer the extension to the veteran.

Throw in the “home accident” that gave him his concussion, add in an undisclosed knee injury that put him on IR, and the Cowboys are dealing with one of the most unpredictable situations on the roster.

A drop in Trevon Diggs’ performance

Diggs has 18 tackles in six games this season without an interception, a concerning drop-off from a player who once led the NFL with 11 picks. A brief benching earlier in the year only added to the confusion, as coaches called it an injury issue while Diggs believed it was a message about his up-and-down play.

The concussion suffered in a “home accident” only further muddied the waters. Asked about it, Diggs’ response was clear.

“It happens, it’s life. Things happen,” he said.

At full strength, Diggs remains a shutdown corner with elite ball skills. Since his 2021 All-Pro season, however, health has been his biggest opponent. The Cowboys desperately need stability in the secondary, and the absence of Diggs only magnified those struggles.

As he again practices on a limited basis for a second straight week, the hope is simple: Once he returns, he can stay on the field long enough to regain his top form. The Cowboys have not seen that consistently for nearly three years.