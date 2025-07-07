Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer Receives Welcome Roster Headache Before Training Camp

July 4th usually means pool floats, grill smoke, and maybe a cold one in hand. But in Dallas? This year was…different. While most folks were busy with fireworks and hot dogs, a few Cowboys were out there getting real work in. No flashy social posts, no cameras chasing clout—just reps on reps, all aimed at something way bigger coming this fall.

You don’t usually see this kind of fire before training camp even kicks off. And if you’re Brian Schottenheimer, you’re probably sitting back watching with a mix of respect… and maybe a little Tylenol nearby. Because the problem he’s currently facing? An HC dreams of going through it. And it might call for making some tough decisions.

And where does that headache stem from? The secondary position. The Cowboys’ DaRon Bland, Juanyeh Thomas, and Kaiir Elam were spotted working out together on July 4th as we edge closer to the training camp. What does this mean? Well, for starters? Depth. Something the Cowboys desperately need.

Now let’s talk about DaRon Bland. He might’ve been a fifth-round pick in 2022, but by 2023? He made himself known. Nine picks, five of them taken to the house, first-team All-Pro, and basically living in receivers’ nightmares. But last season? Not so smooth. A stress fracture cut his year short, and he only suited up for seven games. Now it’s 2025, he’s in a contract year, and you can tell he’s got something to prove. And training alongside Thomas and Elam is a good way to get it started.

Kaiir Elam came over from Buffalo in March, and let’s just say his fresh start in Dallas might be exactly what he needed. Last season with the Bills, he played in 13 games, posted 26 tackles (17 solo), and broke up a couple of passes. Not eye-popping numbers, but to be fair, a shoulder injury slowed him down. Early signs? Positive.

Coaches are already hyping how quickly he’s picking up Matt Eberflus‘ system. If Elam can stay healthy and build on that early chemistry, he might just turn into one of the sneakiest defensive upgrades of the offseason.

Signed to an exclusive rights tender back in March, Juanyeh Thomas is making his move. The man has been grinding on special teams and in dime looks, and his 2024 stat line shows it: 14 tackles, a forced fumble, a pass breakup, and a bunch of key special teams reps. Now, during OTAs, he’s been getting legit run-in-the-slot and nickel packages. He’s showing to the coaches that he is more than just depth.

So, how does the team look ahead of training camp, and why does depth matter?

Depth is imperative for the Cowboys ahead of training camp

This sort of headache? The Cowboys need it. Dallas gave up 225 passing yards a game in 2024. Not terrible, but definitely not locking anybody down either. So what did GM Will McClay do? He went to work. Re-signing Juanyeh Thomas and trading for Kaiir Elam, these moves were much more than simple roster moves. It was about finding pieces of a puzzle to end the struggle.

It’s pretty clear what the message is: no one’s getting comfy in that secondary room. Schottenheimer and Mike Zimmer are looking for depth, versatility, and guys who can flip a game with one play. And the group they’re building? It’s got just enough edge to make things real interesting come camp.

Analysts are calling this secondary group a bit of a weird mix (that might be the most accurate description), but in the best way. You’ve got a vet in DaRon Bland who’s already proven he can take over a game, a redemption story brewing with Kaiir Elam, and a rising underdog in Juanyeh Thomas who’s quietly making himself hard to ignore. It’s a recipe for controlled chaos, and coaches are here for it.

Those July 4th workouts weren’t just about getting extra reps in, it was about building that chemistry. Reporters on site noticed the trio laughing between sets, swapping technique tips, and even playfully arguing over who plays tighter man coverage like they were deciding who does the dishes. This isn’t mere competition, it’s chemistry. And the result? A secondary mix that feels less like a reaction and more like a blueprint.