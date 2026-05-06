Brian Schottenheimer Responds to Jerry Jones After Cowboys Owner Reveals If He’s Worried About the HC

When the Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager, Jerry Jones, promoted Brian Schottenheimer to head coach in January 2025, he admitted it was a big gamble.

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“This is as big a risk as you can take,” Jones had said in Schottenheimer’s introductory press conference. “As big a risk as you can take. No head-coaching experience.”

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That quote landed with weight at the time. Jones had just passed on a full hiring cycle to go with a man already in the building. The 52-year-old was a consultant and then turned offensive coordinator before taking over the HC role. But sixteen months later, that bet looks very different.

During the 2026 NFL Draft, captured in ESPN’s documentary The Pick Is In, Jones was seen turning to Schottenheimer and solidifying the head coach’s future.

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“The last thing in the world I’m worried about is you,” Jerry said in the documentary. “And I want me to be the last thing you worry about. We just make it work.”

Schottenheimer’s response to this vote of confidence was short, but it captured the gratitude he felt perfectly.

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“I respect and love you,” Schottenheimer said. “I appreciate you. I really do.”

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Now, the thing Jones said he was selling wasn’t potential; he already knew the talent he was bringing in. The legendary owner admitted he’d seen him in meetings, at practice, and around the building. What particularly impressed Jones was Schotty’s ability to handle “deference.”

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“I’ve watched him have deference to his head coach,” Jones had said. “I’ve watched him have deference to experienced guys like (former defensive coordinator Mike) Zimmer. … I’ve watched him bite his lip sometimes when he didn’t necessarily agree with that direction. But he bit his lip, as his daddy would have told him to bite your lip.”

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Schottenheimer’s father, Marty, was a former linebacker and a legendary figure who coached in the NFL for 30 seasons. As the son of one of the most winningest coaches in the NFL, and seeing Brian work under former head coach Mike McCarthy, Jones knew the former national champion at Florida had something special. And the first-year head coach did not disappoint.

The culture changes started from day one. Schottenheimer rearranged the Cowboys’ locker room at the start of the 2025 offseason – placing quarterback Dak Prescott next to former Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons – and made it clear it wasn’t up for debate.

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“We moved some guys around,” Schottenheimer said. “This year, I did, along with the help of the staff. They don’t really get a say in that, but there’s a method to the madness.”

He also moved the ping-pong table into the locker room to keep players around each other longer. He even showed up to Parsons’ ‘Pins for a Purpose’ philanthropy event as well as backup linebacker Buddy Johnson’s youth football camp. By training camp, position circles were ending practices in prayer circles.

Cowboys legends like Michael Irvin, Drew Pearson, and Randy White were brought in during OTAs to speak to the roster directly. It was a deliberate move that Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones described as part of building a connection between the current team and the franchise’s history. And all of this worked.

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Imago Dec 25, 2025: Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer fires up his team before the Washington Commanders game against the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. /CSM Landover United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251225_zma_c04_016 Copyright: xJustinxCooperx

With Schottenheimer as the offensive coordinator in 2024, Dallas finished 11th in passing yards per game at 227.2. But in his first season running the whole operation in 2025, the Cowboys jumped to second in the league in total offense at 391.9 yards per game – and second in passing at 266.3. By the time December rolled around, Jerry Jones was already talking like he knew the gamble would pay off all along.

Jones compared Schottenheimer against some of the greatest first-time coaches he’d worked with: Jimmy Johnson and Dave Campo, and declared Schotty was placed 5th-6th among them all. And he didn’t stop there.

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“He ranks right there with all of them,” Jones had said during his regular appearance on 105.3 The Fan’s K&C Masterpiece show. “[He] has had an outstanding year, and it doesn’t surprise me because of all of the wealth of experience that he had on coaching staffs in pro football and in the NFL. And it doesn’t surprise me because of his youthfulness, his vim and vigor for never having done the head coaching function before, and he’s been relentless.”

The draft night exchange captured in the documentary wasn’t a headline moment out of nowhere. It was Jerry Jones closing a loop he’d been building since 2022. The question now isn’t whether Jones trusts his coach; it’s whether the roster Schottenheimer is still assembling can hold up the back half of that partnership.

Brian Schottenheimer isn’t done with his 2026 rebuild

The defense was undoubtedly Dallas’ biggest problem in 2025. That’s why Jerry Jones & Co. spent this offseason making sure that doesn’t get in the way of Brian Schottenheimer. They traded a fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for linebacker Dee Winters, who started all 17 games last season, recorded 101 tackles, eight TFLs, and a pick-six. Dallas also signed Curtis Robinson in free agency and drafted Jaishawn Barham in the third round. But the middle linebacker spot is still open, and Schottenheimer has been measured but direct about it.

“I think we’ve got a good group of linebackers,” he said recently, “and now it’s about training them with Christian [Parker, defensive coordinator] and Scott Symons [inside linebacker coach] and those guys and getting all on the same page with the system that we want to run.”

Per ESPN’s Todd Archer, Schottenheimer added that “they are always open for business if an opportunity arises.” And the biggest name attached to that opportunity is Bobby Wagner, the former Washington Commanders linebacker. Schottenheimer had worked with him when he was the Seattle Seahawks’ OC from 2018 to 2020 and was left visibly impressed.

“You’re looking at one of the biggest Bobby Wagner fans in the world,” Brian Schottenheimer said at the NFL owners meeting this year. “Being in Seattle with him for three years and watching him compete and just talk trash in a good way, I love that guy. And he’s still playing at a high level.”

Wagner is 35, has ten Pro Bowl selections, and remains a free agent at the time of publishing.

What makes Wagner’s case stronger is that Dallas is installing a new defensive coordinator, Christian Parker, and asking its defense to learn a new system from scratch. A 35-year-old veteran with 217 career starts is someone who can run a defense from the second level instantly while the rest of the group is still figuring out the terminology.

Meanwhile, the rookie minicamp has given Brian Schottenheimer a first look at the new class. He has singled out first-round pick Caleb Downs specifically, calling his lower-body athleticism and football IQ “elite.” But Schotty didn’t oversell the rest of them as such.

“None of these guys are in great shape right now,” he said. “You might have seen a few guys getting sick yesterday, a little bit of vomiting going on.”

The defense is still the open question – and between Wagner’s roster status, Parker’s installation, and a rookie class still getting sick as minicamp, Schottenheimer has a full summer of work ahead before that exchange on draft night starts to look like a promise kept.