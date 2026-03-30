Brian Schottenheimer Reveals Emotional Details Behind Jerry Jones’ Trade Decision for $80M Cowboys Star

Jerry Jones just traded away one of his own fan favorites to a division rival, no less, barely a year after handing him an $80 million extension. The Cowboys moved defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers for a third-round pick, a decision driven by a logjam up front and a desperate need for cap relief. It made business sense. But for first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who had built a genuine relationship with Odighizuwa, the trade wasn’t a mere transaction.

“Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said he and Osa Odighizuwa cried during their phone call after Osa was traded to the 49ers,” reported Jon Machota on X. “That’s the nature of the business. I’m thrilled he’s going to a place that is a great fit for him.”

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Osa Odighizuwa has been a part of the Cowboys since 2021. He has been one of the most consistent players in the last few years, having played every game for the past four seasons. It is not just that he played all the games, but also that he has been one of the best players on defense. In 76 starts, he recorded 216 tackles (34 tackles for loss), 17 sacks, and a pass deflection. In the last two seasons, he posted 112 quarterback pressures, highlighting his defensive capabilities.

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Unfortunately, Schottenheimer won’t be having such a presence in his defense anymore. Schottenheimer joined the Cowboys in 2022 as a coaching analyst. But the Cowboys did not promote him as the head coach until last season, after spending two seasons as the offensive coordinator. Having been together for so many years, Odighizuwa and Schottenheimer had formed a great bond and developed a relationship.

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While the 27-year-old had called the HC a “good dude,” the latter also said the DT was a “terrific young player.” When the UCLA product signed a four-year contract extension worth $80 million in 2025, Schottenheimer sent champagne to Odighizuwa’s family to celebrate. With such a relationship, it does not come as a surprise that both of them cried after the trade. But the HC is not letting his emotions interfere with his professional judgment on the trade. He believes the 49ers are a great fit for him. The 49ers have indeed benefited from trading for him, but so has Jerry Jones.

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Trading Osa Odighizuwa has been beneficial to both franchises

Last offseason, Jerry Jones spent $80 million on Osa Odighizuwa. But this offseason, he is no longer a Dallas Cowboys player. While many may find it surprising, it was somewhat predetermined. The Cowboys have significant depth in the DT room. Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark will be the starters, leaving Odighizuwa as the odd one out. Moreover, they also have a veteran in Jonathan Bullard, who can be used as a rotation option.

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 29: Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa 97 looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys on December 29, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 29 Cowboys at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241229153

Although minimal, Jones has opened up the cap space following the trade. The DT had a cap hit of $20.75 million in 2026, which has been fully transferred to the Niners. But trading him does leave a dead cap of $16 million. So, the Cowboys are left with a modest net savings of just $4.75 million for 2026. Besides that, they received a 2026 third-round pick (92nd pick) in exchange.

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As for the 49ers, the DT is a valuable addition to their roster. They finished last in the NFL in sacks per game (1.2), 31st in pressures, and 29th in pass rush win rate (29.2%). Despite combining for 516 pass-rush snaps last season, starters Kalia Davis and Jordan Elliott added only 0.5 sacks. Therefore, adding a 27-year-old starter with 3.5 sacks in 2025 for a mid-round pick represents strong value for an immediate impact player. Now, it remains to be seen how the DT performs in new colors.