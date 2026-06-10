Brian Schottenheimer Reveals George Pickens Remains Noncommittal as Injuries Plague Cowboys OTAs

Essentials Inside The Story First, it was the contract talks, and now it's the missed OTAs for George Pickens.

The head coach remains confident that Pickens will be back for minicamp.

Cowboys plagued by injuries during OTAs.

Sure, George Pickens is staying with the Cowboys for another year, but is that really easing anyone’s concerns? There was the entire contract saga surrounding his future, and now he has missed OTAs, even if they are voluntary. With the Dallas Cowboys set to begin their offseason minicamp next week, fans are expecting to see him at practice. However, when Brian Schottenheimer was asked about Pickens’ availability for minicamp, he did not seem willing to guarantee anything.

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“Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer hopes and expects George Pickens to be at minicamp next week. He has not been told by Pickens that he would be there. He also said hopes and expects are the same thing,” Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr. reported on X.

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Last season, Pickens was at his absolute best, recording 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 93 receptions, which earned him his first All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection. Even when CeeDee Lamb was injured, he provided stability. When Lamb was fit, they formed one of the best WR partnerships in the league.

While the defense struggled, Dak Prescott and his two receivers led the Cowboys, delivering one of the team’s most dominant performances of the season. Naturally, Pickens wanted a long-term contract. However, the Cowboys preferred to use the franchise tag, as they were not yet willing to commit to a nine-figure deal.

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After much back and forth, Pickens agreed to the franchise tag. However, he has yet to take reps with the team ahead of the new season, even though fans expected to see the star wide receiver at minicamp. Not only would his presence put fans at ease, but it would also help build chemistry with his teammates.

And there’s another worrying sign, too. As per ESPN‘s Todd Archer, Prescott has not spoken with Pickens regarding his presence at minicamp, and their last throwing session together took place over two months ago.

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“Dak Prescott hasn’t had any talks with George Pickens about his attending next week’s minicamp, and his last throwing session with him was back in April,” Archer reported. “I’m excited about when he gets in and the work that we’re going to have to build off of. But George is George, and he’s fine.”

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While that’s the case, the 25-year-old has trained outside the facility throughout the offseason to stay in shape, which has included several throwing sessions with Prescott, who has repeatedly pointed out how driven Pickens has been. Not only that, but the head coach has also affirmed that he will be present for the mandatory minicamp starting June 16. And if he misses it, he will be subject to a fine.

“As you guys know, it’s voluntary,” Schottenheimer said of Pickens’ absence from OTAs. “I [spoke] with G.P. yesterday. He’s got a football camp this weekend that he’s doing. Communication has been good. [OTAs] is voluntary, and he’s taking care of his business.”

Prescott, Lamb, and Pickens are expected to lead the offense. Throwing snaps together in practice may help them improve from last season. While George Pickens still seems to be a major issue for the Cowboys, the head coach also has to deal with multiple injuries before the OTAs.

Injuries are a never-ending problem for the Dallas Cowboys

Last season, the Dallas Cowboys placed WR CeeDee Lamb, S Malik Hooker, CB Trevon Diggs, LB DeMarvion Overshown, and several other players on injured reserve. Unfortunately for Dallas, that run of bad luck appears to have carried over into the offseason. As the team prepared for OTAs beginning June 9, head coach Brian Schottenheimer announced that several players will miss time due to injuries.

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“Cowboys not practicing at OTAs today, per Brian Schottenheimer: CB DaRon Bland – foot, OLB Donovan Ezeiruaku – personal, WR Jonathan Mingo – groin, DB Jalen Thompson – pectoral strain, OL Matt Hennessy – having neck surgery today, disc issue (PUP),” Nick Harris reported on X.

Late into the 2025 season, DaRon Bland was put on IR following a foot and shoulder injury. Even now, it seems the cornerback is having issues with his foot. Meanwhile, Jalen Thompson’s injury is a minor one. He suffered a pectoral strain during offseason workouts shortly after signing with the team. The Cowboys added him earlier this offseason as part of the defensive overhaul. So, they will hope to see him at his best when the season starts.

As for Matt Hennessy, he will miss training camp and the first half of the regular season after undergoing surgery. Schottenheimer confirmed that there is no specific timetable for the offensive lineman’s return as of now. The head coach will have a lot on his plate, from Pickens’ absence during OTAs to the team’s growing list of injuries.

The Cowboys are having a three-decade Super Bowl drought. Owner Jerry Jones is doing everything he can to end that drought this season. For that to happen, both the offense and defense need to be at full strength. With so much happening around America’s Team, it remains to be seen how the franchise will handle its growing list of injuries, especially with minicamp just around the corner.