Brian Schottenheimer Risks Repeating Critical Mistake Amid Brewing Controversy at Cowboys

Essentials Inside The Story Brian Schottenheimer vows aggressive Cowboys offense despite playoff elimination

Dak Prescott on whether he will play Week 18 finale

Injury risks raise debate over protecting franchise quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys moved to 7-8-1 on the season with a 30-23 win over Washington in Week 17. The playoffs are already gone. Everyone knows that. But head coach Brian Schottenheimer isn’t interested in easing off the gas just because January plans are off the table. He made that clear during the Netflix broadcast.

“We trust our guys. We trust Dak. We got playmakers everywhere. That’s the way we’re gonna play the rest of the year,” HC Schottenheimer said after a strong first half, hinting that Dallas will be aggressive in the next game.

Dallas led 24-10 at the break and, while the final score tightened, this was still a game they controlled. It probably doesn’t go that way without Schottenheimer staying aggressive. The Cowboys struggled on third down all afternoon, so Schottenheimer leaned into fourth downs instead. Five times, he passed on the kick.

That mindset showed early, especially in the first half, when Dallas piled up 289 yards and 24 points. But maybe communicating his plans for the next game was the wrong idea.

The Cowboys’ head coach has been burned before by tipping his hand. He told Detroit that slants were coming and watched his offense stall, going just 1-for-3 in the red zone. That was a big mistake. But if the Cowboys play with the tempo and conviction like they did today, they’re difficult to slow down.

Even with a quieter second half, the offense finished with more than 400 total yards. Dak Prescott went 19-of-37 for 307 yards and two touchdowns. With Javonte Williams leaving due to a shoulder injury, Malik Davis stepped in and crossed the 100-yard mark.

Dallas also lost Williams and Jake Ferguson during the game, and neither George Pickens nor CeeDee Lamb had a big stat line. It didn’t matter. KaVontae Turpin ran the field with one catch that went for 86 yards. And the biggest number of the day? Six-for-six on fourth down.

Prescott has said he wants to play every remaining snap as it matters. Today was proof. And yes, he wants to do it again next week.

Dak Prescott wants to have a go again next week

“For sure,” Prescott said when reporters asked if he still wants to suit up in Week 18. “I love this game. I love every opportunity I get to play it. I understand the reasons why maybe [I don’t get to play].”

He knows the decision might not be his in the end. But listening to him, you can tell where his head is. As far as he’s concerned, he’s playing.

“In my mind, any conversations that I’ve had with (Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer) or anybody about it would be I’m playing,” Prescott said.

And that’s the tension right there. Dak Prescott just put together one of those

rare seasons where his body actually held up . When that happens, he plays at an MVP level. Dallas needs that version of him again next year. And every snap now, with the Cowboys already eliminated, carries real risk. Just look at what happened today.

Prescott was sacked six times and hit 11 more. Some of those shots weren’t pretty. A few came in low, around the knee, and were a little scary. The offensive line is already held together with tape, and that showed as the game wore on.

The Cowboys still want to win, and Prescott clearly wants to lead them out there. But the smarter move might be winning the bigger picture. That likely means sitting Dak now, protecting the most important piece of the franchise, and making sure he’s whole when next season kicks off.

Give him that, plus a defense that can actually hold up, and that’s when Dallas might finally see something real.

