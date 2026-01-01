Brian Schottenheimer’s Strong Message on George Pickens as Jerry Jones Makes Contract Decision

Early in the 2025 offseason, when the Dallas Cowboys signed receiver George Pickens, they knew his talent. But head coach Brian Schottenheimer wasn’t sure of his elite production. On the other hand, owner Jerry Jones wasn’t sure of the contract situation. However, after 17 weeks, he knows what worked for the receiver on America’s Team.

“He’s just such a lovable guy, and he’s so fun to be around, and he’s just GP. But I think the production comes because of the way he’s worked. I think his connection with Dak (Prescott) is awesome. But again, CeeDee deserves a lot of credit as well,” Schottenheimer said in the Week 18 press conference. “And that’s why I think when I talked about CeeDee earlier, these guys draw attention away from one another. And I think their relationship is very, very important.”

In 16 games of the 2025 season, quarterback Dak Prescott has the most passing yards (4,482), George Pickens has the third-highest receiving yards (1,420) from the eighth-highest receptions (92) for the seventh-highest touchdowns (9). Their connection shone brightly in the 40-40 tie against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, when the receiver scored twice from eight receptions for 134 receiving yards.

The best part was that Pickens didn’t let the Cowboys feel the absence of CeeDee Lamb, who was out with a high ankle sprain. These things matter. However, Brian Schottenheimer said it best. While one of the two receivers pulls the defense in his direction, it allows the other to make touchdown runs.

It happened in the Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. They focused on Lamb, who caught five passes for 66 yards with one touchdown. Prescott often passed the ball to George Pickens, who recorded nine receptions for 144 yards and a single score. In their Week 14 game against the Detroit Lions, GP took the brunt of the Lions’ defense with only five receptions for 37 yards, but Lamb caught six passes for 121 yards.

The message is simple. The Cowboys have Prescott and Lamb until the 2028 season. He would like to keep George Pickens for the next three seasons, at least. Will the owner pay attention? It doesn’t look like it.

Jerry Jones is still in limbo about George Pickens’ extension

The owner (and the GM) is the ultimate voice in the building. He sits down with the players to discuss the contract extensions. George Pickens is playing in the last year of his rookie contract and aiming for big bucks. The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him in the second round (52nd overall) and signed a $6.75 million rookie contract. But the roadblock is a familiar name. Athletes First’s David Mulugheta!

“I don’t know. We’ll see how it goes,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “Probably both, but I certainly expect to be speaking with George.”

Mulugheta is the receiver’s agent. The last time he became a nightmare in the building was when Jerry Jones fumbled Micah Parsons’ contract extension. Even in the Pickens’ case, Jones is already hinting at a major delay, in case they want to extend him.

During the entire season, Jones has often praised George Pickens. Back in November, he clearly said that the receiver had performed beyond their wildest expectations. While Jones wants the elite player to stay in Arlington, there is a long way to go.