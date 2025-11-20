Brian Schottenheimer Sends Strong Message to Cowboys Defense Ahead of Game Against Struggling Jalen Hurts

The addition of Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson has certainly improved the Dallas Cowboys‘ defense. For the first time this season, the Cowboys restricted their opponents to less than 20 points in a game. But the real test of this defense will be against the Philadelphia Eagles when the NFC East rivals clash this Sunday. And despite Jalen Hurts’ recent struggles, head coach Brian Schottenheimer knows exactly how tough that matchup will be.

“It’s going to come down to our rush lane, discipline, our eyes and things like that,” HC Schottenheimer said during the press conference while warning his defense about the Jalen Hurts’ threat.

“Again, you’re caught because when he (Hurts) gets out, he’s got the ability to beat you, throwing the ball or running the ball. But again, we were able to look at the game, and talk about some different answers and things like that to try to contain him, but he’s hard to contain,” the Cowboys head coach added.

Yes, Hurts’ struggle is quite visible in the league. In the last two games, he has thrown 54 passes, completing 29 of them for 318 yards, just one touchdown (none in the Lions’ win) and zero interceptions. However, his record against Dallas should be a concern for the Cowboys’ defense. The Eagles’ quarterback has an overall 5-3 record against Dallas and is 4-1 in the last five matchups, including the season-opener 23-19 win.

But as Schottenheimer signaled in his presser, it will come down to man-to-man marking if they want to stop the Eagles and Hurts. And the best player they have now to stop Hurts is defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. Just last game, Williams recorded 1.5 sacks against the Raiders quarterback Geno Smith. And if Schottenheimer’s recent revelation is anything to go by, he is banking on Williams to stop Hurts in Week 12.“Obviously, didn’t have him (Williams) in that first match. Yeah, again, he’s going to impact the quarterback (Hurts) in different ways,” the Cowboys head coach added.

Jalen Hurts has been the man in form for the Birds. In 10 games (all starts), he completed 180 of 269 passes (66.95 completion rate) for 1,995 yards with a 16-1 TD-int. ratio. That’s mind-blowing. Even in the rushing game, he has 6 touchdowns in 25 rushing yards, most among the Eagles’ rushing department. But the common perception within the league is that the signal caller and his offense are struggling. Here’s the reason.

Jalen Hurts takes accountability ahead of NFC East clash

Even though the Eagles came victorious against the Detroit Lions, Jalen Hurts knows the Eagles’ offense was not good enough. Philly quarterback even accepted that he needs to improve his game.

“Even when I look at this last game, I take great pride in what we do on offense, I take great pride in how we go out there and play as a team and what our flow is. We obviously have work to do, and that obviously starts with me. That’s always my approach,” Hurts said after Wednesday’s practice.

Well, with both teams coming off a huge win, who do you think will win the Sunday clash at AT&T Stadium on November 23?