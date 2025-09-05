Brian Schottenheimer Throws His Own Players Under the Bus Even Before Full Time vs Eagles

Just a few weeks ago, the Micah Parsons blockbuster trade dominated headlines. Jerry Jones stood at the podium and tried to justify shipping his star pass rusher to Green Bay in exchange for Kenny Clark. His explanation? Run defense. “We need to stop the run,” he said bluntly, hinting that Parsons’ pass-rushing magic wasn’t enough for what Dallas needed. And just like that, the tone was set—defense had to be tougher.

Then, irony hit hard. The so-called problem Jerry wanted fixed was the very one shredding the Cowboys under the lights at The Linc. The trio of Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, and rookie Will Shipley combined for over 120 rushing yards, pounding in all three of the Eagles’ first-half touchdowns.

But the issues weren’t just about missed tackles; it’s about discipline. Dallas’ defense looked rattled whenever Hurts escaped the pocket. Even though the corners locked down receivers on a few plays, the front couldn’t contain them. Schottenheimer didn’t hold back on the sideline or in his comments. “We’ve got to tackle better, No. 1,” HC Brian Schottenheimer said. “And our rush lane discipline is not good enough. We’ve got to get that cleaned up.” For a Cowboys unit supposedly built to stop the run, that does not look at all.

And yes, Hurts made Dallas pay for every mistake. He racked up 48 yards on the ground and punched in two rushing scores. According to ESPN’s Benjamin Solak, it marked the first time since October 2, 2022, that Hurts scored two scrambling touchdowns in one game. That’s nearly three years of defenses keeping him contained—until tonight.

Finally, things don’t get easier with Philly set to receive the ball after halftime. At some point, Schottenheimer’s defense has to come up with a stop. Otherwise, the Cowboys’ offense will be forced into a shootout with no margin for error. It’s a brutal first lesson for a coach in his debut, especially when his defense looks nothing like the unit he promised. However, the offense does impress Brian Schottenheimer.

Brian Schottenheimer “feel good” about offense

The first half at AT&T Stadium saw end-to-end offensive fireworks as the Eagles edged the Cowboys 21-20 at the break. Though they are trailing, it was the kind of fast-paced scoring spree head coach Brian Schottenheimer probably had in mind. And he spoke with NBC just before heading into the locker room, reflecting on the Cowboys’ offensive rhythm.

“We’re getting completions,” Schottenheimer told NBC’s Melissa Starks. “We’re running the ball well. Our guys are playing hard. This is a hell of a football game right now, and we feel good right now.” His words captured the energy perfectly, highlighting a team executing cleanly and thriving in the first half.

Almost everything had clicked for them so far — Dak Prescott connecting seamlessly with his receivers, and running back Javontae Williams showing promise in his Cowboys debut. The vibe on the sidelines was electric, with momentum firmly in Dallas’ corner. Digging into the numbers, Prescott has completed 12 of his 17 passes for 127 yards, with CeeDee Lamb hauling in 86 of those on just four catches. With George Pickens now part of the roster, Schottenheimer may look to mix him in more after halftime, keeping the Eagles’ defense on its toes. However, before that, they had to wait a brief moment for inclement weather.

On the ground, Williams has scored both of Dallas’ touchdowns. Nine carries for 38 yards may not scream dominance, but averaging 4.2 yards per attempt against Philadelphia is nothing to scoff at — even without Jalen Carter on the field. For now, the Cowboys’ offense is ticking nicely, at least through the first 30 minutes.