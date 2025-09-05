Brian Schottenheimer Turns On Cowboys Locker Room After Jerry Jones’ 3-Word Message

It took until early Friday morning, thanks to weather delays, but the Cowboys finally wrapped up their season opener against the Eagles. And it felt like two completely different games in one. Before the storm hit, the Cowboys’ defense looked sluggish, giving Philly plenty of breathing room. However, once the skies cleared, Dallas came alive. They started pressuring Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and completely shut down the run game. But it was too little, too late for the Cowboys, as they fell 24-20.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Still, Jerry Jones made sure to recognize the effort from his team, especially Brian Schottenheimer. “I’m proud of him,” Jones said, clearly touched by the coach’s work despite the loss. He went on to say he felt sick for Schottenheimer that the team couldn’t get the win, adding, Coach Brian Schottenheimer “had us ready to play.” And of course, Schottenheimer had his own take on the outcome.

He stayed composed and proud, focusing on the performance rather than the scoreboard. “We had our chances. It was a team defeat,” he said during the post-game conference. Even when asked if the weather delay hurt their rhythm, he stayed humble. “No excuses. Both teams had one. No excuses. … there are no moral victories.” Cowboys fans might appreciate his candor, a coach who takes responsibility while keeping the bigger picture in mind.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, there might be another meaning to what he said as it might be a reality check for the team. They were close to winning, but never reached that. And during halftime, he also called out his defense unit, as they were straggling. However, Schottenheimer highlighted the bright spots of the game. “You saw” Dallas show flashes of why they believe they can make a postseason run, he noted.

And his quarterback, Dak Prescott, was the standout. Prescott finished 21 of 34 passes for 188 yards. While not flashy on paper, his leadership and decision-making on the field made him the most impressive player of the night.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, while the loss stings, the Cowboys shouldn’t dwell. It was a solid showing that hinted at potential greatness if a few plays had gone differently. There’s always next week, and the message is clear: play for another day.

AD

Schottenheimer’s Cowboys debut gets mixed reviews

To begin with, many expected the Cowboys to get steamrolled in Brian Schottenheimer’s first game calling the shots. But that prediction didn’t hold true. His offense showed fight against a patched-up Eagles’ defense, one that lost Jalen Carter immediately after his ejection for spitting at Dak Prescott. Credit goes to Schottenheimer for mixing up the run and pass, keeping Philly’s young unit guessing. For a debut, it was a strong effort that proved Dallas could hang in there under new leadership.

Not only that, the Cowboys ran the ball better than anyone thought possible despite dressing just two backs. With Jaydon Blue scratched, Javonte Williams became the workhorse, piling up 54 rushing yards and two scores on 15 carries. His grind allowed Prescott breathing room, while Schottenheimer dialed up downfield shots to CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. The plan worked early as Dallas scored on its first four drives. Yet after the lightning delay, miscues and costly drops from wideouts cooled the momentum.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the other side of the ball, Dallas’ defense couldn’t hold up. Hurts shredded their containment, torching them for 62 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The absence of a spy left him free to extend plays, and he sealed the win with a simple third-and-1 keeper on Philly’s last possession. That glaring hole in the game plan overshadowed the offensive strides.

Even so, Schottenheimer and Matt Eberflus weren’t working with a full deck after losing Micah Parsons just a week before kickoff. The defense at least bottled up A.J. Brown, holding him to one late catch. Still, their failure to check Hurts and Saquon Barkley before the delay weighs on Schottenheimer’s overall grade. So the real question lingers—how good, or how shaky, was his first showing?