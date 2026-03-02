Brian Schottenheimer Unveils Cowboys’ Aggressive Draft Vision While Embracing This Time of Year

DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 04: Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer on the sidelines during the game between Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions on December 4, 2025 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI /CSM Detroit United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251204_zma_c04_052 Copyright: xAllanxDranbergx

DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 04: Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer on the sidelines during the game between Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions on December 4, 2025 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI /CSM Detroit United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251204_zma_c04_052 Copyright: xAllanxDranbergx

For the Dallas Cowboys, this isn’t just another NFL Draft, it’s a chance to build a strong roster. Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer is embracing the pressure with a clear, aggressive vision. In a recent episode of the Rick Eisen Show, the 52-year-old revealed his aggressive roster-building draft strategy.

“Everybody wants to point the picture at defense,” said Brian. “Certainly, we’ve got more holes in defense than we do on offense, but I love the process. I love the conversations that we’ve already got started with Jerry and Stephen going through the draft board. I love this time of year…is defense going to be the only thing that we draft? No. But we certainly have a number of positions that we want to address, in the premier positions of defensive football.”

The plan for the coach seems to be on the aggressive side of things, planning both defensive and offensive picks.

The Cowboys are in clear need of a defensive upgrade after a dreadful performance last season. As a matter of fact, it directly contributed to their failure to secure a playoff spot, finishing second in the NFC East division with a 7-9 record.

Giving away 511 points, they finished last in the league’s regular season, making them statistically the worst defensive unit of the 2025 campaign. Allowing 251.5 passing yards on average, the five-time Super Bowl Champions claimed the same unwanted spot in that department. Moreover, they allowed over 30 points per game on average.

Michael Parsons’s trade to the Green Bay Packers left a big hole in the defense. Without a standout defensive anchor, the team’s sack rate fell dramatically. They registered only 35 sacks last season, compared to 52 the previous season, when they ranked third in the league.

Given the Cowboys have two first-round draft pick options (12 and 20), they are expected to add new firepower with new defensive coordinator Christian Parker at the helm.

ESPN’s Field Yates believes that Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles could be the answer to their defensive reinforcement, whereas Auburn’s defensive tackle Keldric Faulk could be another leading pick.

Brian revealed that their aggressive approach will not be centered around upgrading the defense. Although the offense showed a lot of promise last season, especially after the addition of George Pickens, certain areas need to be addressed, as the wide receiver could hit free agency.

Schottenheimer admits he’d thought the opportunity had “passed him by”

The Cowboys’ offense ranked 7th in the NFL, scoring a total of 471 points. They sat second in the league, managing a total of 6,663 yards, a third-best record achieved in the history of the franchise. However, before this success, there were doubts in the coach’s mind.

The HC spoke about how after his first gig in 1997, he’d come a long way. But after parting ways with Pete Carroll after the 2020 season, he didn’t receive a lot of attention from the league.

“When we won the division in Seattle in 2020, we set the record for most points scored in franchise history. Pete and I kind of agreed to go our separate ways, which happens in this business,” the former Seahawks’ offensive coordinator revealed. “I wasn’t getting looks from other teams. I kind of thought it had passed me by, but what it proved to me was you’re always being evaluated. Four years ago, I was a consultant, and now I’m one year into head coaching.”

As Schottenheimer prepares for a second year as the Cowboys head coach, there are a few areas to address. If the Cowboys find a reliable answer to those positions in the draft, it could be crucial.

Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens, who joined the team last season, was the breakout star, establishing himself as one of the elite receivers in the league. Jerry Jones has put the franchise tag on him, meaning he is likely to stay for the next season, but still needs to sign a long-term contract.