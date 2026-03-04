Brian Schottenheimer’s Wife Mourns Heartbreaking Personal Loss on Tuesday

Essentials Inside The Story Gemmi Schottenheimer shared a heartfelt social media message.

The Schottenheimer family paid tribute to a longtime companion.

The family has been dealing with a difficult stretch in recent months.

For 16 and a half years, a furry companion named Lucy was a constant in the Schottenheimer household. This week, that constant was heartbreakingly lost, leaving a void in the family of the Cowboys‘ head coach. Gemmi Schottenheimer shared the emotional news on social media, paying tribute to the dog who had been a steady presence in her life.

“Today was one of the hardest days of my life,” Gemmi wrote via an Instagram post. “16 1/2 years together. My sidekick, my steady, my little Lucy goose. I know time heals, but [it] sure doesn’t feel like it tonight.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While she didn’t mention the cause of its death, the loss clearly weighed heavily on her. Her social media feed is a testament to her love for dogs, filled with photos of Lucy and the rest of their canine family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Besides Lucy, who recently crossed the rainbow bridge, Gemmi has three more dogs: Georgia Belle, Marley, and Dolly. Over the years, Lucy and the gang have made several appearances on her feed. In 2018, Gemmi shared a picture on National Puppy Day, featuring an injured Lucy with one of her paws wrapped in a bandage.

“This baby girl was hit by a car 2 days ago while we were in Seattle😢Not the call you want to get from your Dogsitter!” she wrote. “By the Grace of God, the tire missed her!! Few bumps and bruises, but thankfully we still have her💕🙏🏻#SweetLucy #PraiseGod #MiraclePup.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In another post from 2018, Lucy later showed her team spirit, wearing a Seattle scarf along with other pets. At the time, Brian served as offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks. Lucy’s passing marks the end of an era for a family that has leaned on their pets through numerous challenges over the years, from frightening injuries to severe weather scares

Brian Schottenheimer’s wife leaned on her pet during difficult times

Back in January, Nashville reeled from one of its worst ice storms in recent years. Worsening conditions, such as snow-covered roads and a blackout due to power cuts, forced Brian Schottenheimer’s wife to leave the house. She hit the road with her dogs, looking for a safe refuge. During the storm, Gemmi documented the worsening conditions on Instagram before finding refuge.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her post, the city hadn’t experienced a storm this powerful in generations. A few hours after her first update, Gemmi informed everyone that she’s “safe and warm” in a hotel. Along with her message, she dropped a comforting picture from a hotel. The picture featured her two Labradors sitting peacefully on a bed.

“Grateful for hotel life,” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unsurprisingly, Brian is equally caring towards his pets. Last year in September, he had an intense week after snakes bit two of his dogs, not Lucy. The coach had to foot an expensive bill before another tragedy occurred. His mother, Pat, also broke her arm after falling at the airport before flying to Dallas. Despite the adversity, he didn’t lose his calm and went on to hit a huge milestone. He won his first game as a head coach when Brandon Aubrey drilled a 46-yard field goal in overtime to defeat the New York Giants.

“I figured something had to flip into good because this has been a crazy week,” he said after the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the Schottenheimers, the ‘faith, family, football’ motto isn’t just ink; it’s a principle lived out through seasons of adversity, whether facing a tough opponent on the field or enduring personal heartbreaks at home, where their dogs have always been an integral part of the family.