Brian Schottenheimer’s Wife Reacts as Marshawn Kneeland’s GF Shares Emotional Message for Late Cowboys Star

Essentials Inside The Story The 22-year-old defensive end was found dead On November 5 last year

Investigators determined the cause of death to be suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound

Six months after his passing, Kneeland’s girlfriend, Catalina Mancera shared an emotional update

From a two-star recruit to a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, defensive end Marshawn Kneeland had come a long way. The Dallas Cowboys picked him from Western Michigan with hopes of rebuilding their defense after Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler left the franchise in free agency. Deemed a physical player with a high motor, Kneeland was an excellent pass rusher who had just appeared at the 2024 Senior Bowl.

Playing 11 games and recording 14 tackles, three quarterback hits, and a fumble recovery in his rookie season certainly boosted his confidence ahead of his second NFL season. In Week 9 of the 2025 season, he recorded his first NFL touchdown after recovering a blocked punt against the Arizona Cardinals. Unfortunately, a few days later, he passed away. Now, six months after his death, his girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, penned an emotional message on her social media.

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“Forever yours. Forever ours. 🤍🤍” posted Catalina Mancera on Instagram as a caption as she shared pictures from her recent pregnancy photoshoot.

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Catalina’s baby bump is clearly visible in the pictures, but that’s not what caught everyone’s attention. It was the first picture from the carousel, where a shadow of Marshawn, cradling her baby bump, was added.

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In the other pictures added to the carousel, Catalina posed in different off-the-shoulder, strapless maternity chiffon dresses in white, brown, and black shades. Despite all the pictures, it was the first picture that carried the most significance. Even Gemmi Schottenheimer, the wife of Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, couldn’t stop herself from commenting on the picture.

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“So beautiful sweet Catalina! Can’t wait to meet him❤️” commented Gemmi Schottenheimer.

Gemmi and her husband have been one of the many people to help Mancera throughout her pregnancy. Gemmi also attended the first Cowboys game after Kneeland’s passing, where everyone paid tribute to him, and has been closely following Mancera in her pregnancy journey.

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Kneeland’s death came as a huge shock to the Cowboys and his fans. According to reports, Kneeland was allegedly speeding on the Dallas North Tollway at 10:30 PM on November 5. A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper tried to pull Kneeland’s Dodge Charger, but he did not stop. The trooper believed that he was going over 160 mph.

It was just 15 minutes after that Kneeland’s car was discovered in a crash with a Ford F-350 truck in Frisco. Police and K9 started searching the area, unsure of what they would find. By then, the DE’s family and girlfriend had already reported him as missing.

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Barely half an hour had passed when the police found Kneeland dead and reported that he had passed away due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and branded it as suicide.

Following his death, HC Brian Schottenheimer also released a statement about starting a fund for Mancera and her unborn child to help them financially.

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“We’re going to honor Marshawn and his family in a number of different ways. The organization has been amazing. We’ve started the Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund, where we can all give and support Catalina. She’s pregnant, and so we want to make sure she’s taken care of and the baby is taken care of for the rest of their lives,” Coach Schottenheimer said during a news conference a few days after Kneeland’s death.

Catalina Mancera isn’t alone in her journey to raise her and Marshawn’s child. She has a great support system through friends and family, including Gemmi Schottenheimer, who has been a consistent presence on the soon-to-be mom’s social media.

Gemmi Schottenheimer lends a helping hand to Catalina Mancera

HC Brian Schottenheimer has been pretty vocal about extending support to Marshawn Kneeland’s girlfriend and his unborn child. At the same time, his wife Gemmi has also been providing emotional support to Catalina by dropping comments on her posts and showing some love. Being a mother of two, she knows how crucial this time is for Mancera.

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Her latest comment carried sweetness and warmth, but this is not the first time she has commented on the soon-to-be mom’s pictures. Last December, when Catalina uploaded pictures of her sonography test, Gemmi commented, “Love you, sweet angel! ❤️.”

The two also connected on Catalina’s baby shower on May 11 at the Selah Event Venue in Pilot Point, Texas. Surprisingly, they both wore white and also posed together for a photo. Catalina posted the pictures on Instagram, and soon another comment from Gemmi arrived.

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“Can’t wait to smooch him!!!! Love you so much, Catalina 💙” Amid all the excitement, Gemmi may have unknowingly revealed the child’s gender as she added “him.” Catalina’s due date is expected to be in the summer. As the time approaches, the Dallas Cowboys have done everything to help her take care of her unborn child.