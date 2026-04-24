Caleb Downs’ First Call With Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Doesn’t Go As Expected After Draft

After watching the first 10 picks unfold in the 2026 NFL Draft, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made a decisive move. Once the New York Giants selected offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa with the No. 10 pick, cheers erupted within the Cowboys’ war room. It was because the Cowboys had already positioned themselves to ensure that no team could take their guy, who apparently was ‘too excited’ to come to Dallas.

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On Thursday, the Cowboys traded up one spot with the Miami Dolphins to claim the No. 11 pick and draft Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. In return, Miami received the Cowboys’ No. 12 pick along with two fifth-round picks. But shortly after his name was called, Downs shared details about his first interaction with Jerry Jones, admitting it didn’t quite go as planned.

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“First of all, I just want to say thank God that none of us will be here,” Caleb Downs told an NFL reporter. “I just, thanks to my saviour Jesus Christ. But it was a great conversation. I honestly couldn’t hear much. I was too excited to listen. So, I’m just excited to do what I can do and be committed to the team.”

Football legacy also runs deep in the Downs family. Caleb Downs’ brother, Josh, entered the NFL as a wide receiver with the Indianapolis Colts in 2023. Downs’ father, Gary, was also an NFL running back who was drafted by the New York Giants in 1994. So, Downs revealed that it’s really special for his family now that he gets to carry on this legacy with the Cowboys.

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“It’s an awesome feeling,” Downs added. “Honestly, God blessed us with a lot of favors to be in this situation. And I’m so thankful to be here with my family. I can’t even say enough words about them. There’s a lot of love there.”

Downs began his college football career at Alabama before transferring to Ohio State in 2024, where he helped the Buckeyes win the National Championship. In over three collegiate seasons, Downs tallied 257 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, six interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 1.5 sacks.

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Last season, Caleb Downs stood out as a dominant defensive player at Ohio State, recording 68 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 FFs, 2 INTs, and 1 sack. In 2025, Downs also won the prestigious Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back. NFL analysts and scouts have praised Downs for his ability to play aggressively near the line while still covering deep zones effectively.

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Now as he’ll begin his journey with the Cowboys, he’ll be stepping into a system led by first-year coordinator Christian Parker, who proved his ability to develop talent by turning defensive backs Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell into All-Pro performers in Philadelphia last season.

Considered one of the most elite players in the draft, Downs will join a secondary that features 2023 All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland, who has dealt with foot injuries over the past two seasons, along with Shavon Revel Jr.