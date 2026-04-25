Caleb Downs Left to Negotiate For Himself On His First Day at Cowboys, Addresses Dak Prescott

Transitioning from college to the NFL comes with a lot of challenges, and Dallas Cowboys rookie Caleb Downs has faced his first big task after being selected 11th overall in the 2026 draft. America’s Team traded up for Downs after sending the 12th pick and two fifth-round selections (Nos. 177 and 180) to the Miami Dolphins. But now, as the star Ohio State safety joins the Cowboys, he has been asked to “negotiate” for himself as he gears up for his NFL journey.

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“He might have to negotiate a few things,” head coach Brian Schottenheimer said, as per John Machota, when asked about whether Caleb Downs will retain his jersey number 2 in the NFL. Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant currently has the jersey number 2 on the team, and hence Downs expressed, “We’ll talk about it another time,” when asked about possibly negotiating for it.

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While many will wonder why a simple number matters so much, for athletes, the numbers on the back of their jerseys hold special meaning. NBA legend Michael Jordan wore the number 23, as he initially wanted to be half as good as his older brother, Larry, who wore #45.

While the NFL has a structured system for player numbers, players have found special digits like Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, who wore number 18 to honor his older brother Cooper.

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The older Manning, who wore 18, was forced to retire from football after high school as he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis, and as a tribute to him, Peyton wore the number.

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Similarly, for Caleb Downs, the number 2 holds a special place with his brother, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs, wearing the number. Furthermore, Caleb has been wearing the same number since high school, and hence, his brother changed his number from one to two.

Imago December 6, 2025, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA: Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs 2 warms up prior to the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana. Indianapolis USA – ZUMAs304 20251206_zaf_s304_066 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

With the offseason continuing, it will be interesting to see if Caleb Downs gets jersey number two from Cobie Durant. In the meantime, the Ohio State safety has expressed his excitement about starting to work with the team and QB1 Dak Prescott.

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Caleb Downs opens up about working with Dak Prescott

Alongside having the opportunity to live his dream of playing in the NFL, Caleb Downs found another perk after being selected by the Cowboys. Growing up, Dallas QB1 Dak Prescott was one of Downs’ favorite players, and when asked about his interaction with the star signal caller, the Ohio State safety was excited.

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“Dak Prescott, he hit me up. That was the special one because I had been watching him since probably when I was in middle school, and he was at Mississippi State. Just excited to get to work,” Downs said.

As Caleb Downs begins his NFL journey with the Dallas Cowboys, the young safety has plenty to look forward to, from potentially securing his beloved jersey number 2 to teaming up with his childhood idol, Dak Prescott. His transition from college star to NFL rookie is just getting started, and fans will be eager to see how he settles in with America’s Team.