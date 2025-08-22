Calls Mount Against Micah Parsons’ Agent After Sending Expletive Response to Jerry Jones’ Contract Offer

The star on the helmet symbolizes America’s Team, but beneath that glittering emblem, a different kind of star is locked in a high-stakes standoff. Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys’ generational defensive talent, the battle isn’t just on the field—it’s across the negotiating table, a drama now spilling into public view with the force of a blindside hit.

Jerry Jones laid the heart of the conflict bare himself in a stunning revelation to Michael Irvin. The Cowboys owner claimed that after he and Parsons had reached what he thought was a verbal agreement on the framework of a landmark deal—one that would make Parsons the highest-guaranteed-paid defensive player in NFL history—he went to formalize it with the agent. Jones stated, “What I offered Micah 60 days ago would get those three or four players. And yet I offered it to him… When we wanted to send the details to the agent [David Mulugheta], the agent told us to stick it up our ass.”

Jones followed up, saying, “Mike and I talked and then we were going to uh send it over to the agent and uh we had our agreements on term, amount, guarantees, everything. We were going to send it over to the agent and the agent said, ‘Don’t bother, because we’ve got all that to negotiate.’ Well, I’d already negotiated. I’d already moved off my mark on several areas. And so, the issue, very frankly, is we’ve had the negotiation in my mind. And the agent’s trying to get his nose in it right now.” From Jones’s perspective, the deal was done. From Mulugheta’s, it had barely begun. This fundamental disconnect has sparked a firestorm, with Jones dismissively adding, “the least incremental part of the whole equation is the attorney or agent… he’s not the principal here in any way.”

This is also a clash of philosophies. For Jones, the precedent is set. Pointing to Dak Prescott’s mega-deal as proof, he said, “I’m always willing to do what it takes. A year ago, I made Dak [Prescott] the highest-paid player ever in the history of the NFL. At the same time, I made the receiver [CeeDee Lamb] about the third or fourth-highest paid receiver in the NFL, Lamb. So I don’t have a cramped up hand. I know how to wiggle a pencil and write a check. It’s a question of doing it as smartly as we can do it.” He’s playing the long game, publicly musing about using the franchise tag in 2026 & ‘27, a notion that surely chills Parsons’s camp to the bone. ‘So Jerry went on record to say Parsons’s agent is holding up a deal. That he and Micah already agreed upon.’

For Mulugheta, an elite agent known for securing top dollar for clients like Jalen Ramsey and Deshaun Watson, this is a standard negotiation. His job is to maximize the value for his client, not to accept a handshake deal that lacks the formal protections and structural nuances a powerful agent secures, yet the thought of losing a star like Parsons didn’t sit well with the fans.

Star on the clock

The fallout among the Cowboys faithful has been immediate and fierce, The first layer is pure, unadulterated anger directed at the agent who parted ways with Tee Higgins back in December 2024, with fans venting, “Micah Parsons’s agent can go kick rocks,” and another declaring, “Gotta take everything Jerry says with a grain of salt, but if this is true, David Mulugheta is about to be ‘public enemy #1’ for Cowboys fans.” The middle, the meat of the issue, is a more nuanced look at the process itself.

Indeed, many are drawing parallels to past Cowboys who took matters into their own hands, like DeMarcus Lawrence, who famously negotiated directly with Jones. “Remember that time DeMarcus Lawrence got fed up with the disconnect with his contract negotiations? What did he do? He walked into Jerry’s office sans agent and said ‘Let’s get this done. It’s what a grown man would do. That’s not Micah Parsons, though apparently,” one fan pointed out, though others were quick to defend Parsons’s right to lean on his chosen representative.

The final layer is a desperate plea for resolution, with fans begging, “Bro needs to tell his agent to honor this and move on,” reflecting a deep-seated fear that the team’s Super Bowl aspirations could evaporate over paperwork. To understand why this stalemate is so charged, one must understand the man in the middle.

Parsons’s journey from the hardships of Harrisburg to NFL superstardom is one of relentless will. As one fan uttered, “I’m so confused right now, people actually believe that Micah Parsons wrote that trade request @dallascowboys lol? The agent is what is slowing this down. Micah wants to be in Dallas, and Jerry wants him here; it’s not hard to comprehend.” Well, the confusion is all around.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is a player who amassed 52.5 sacks in his first 63 games, a pace that places him among legends. He’s not just a pass rusher; he’s a defensive ecosystem, a player whose four consecutive Pro Bowls and multiple All-Pro nods only hint at his value. And Because of his sheer caliber, and everything he brings to the team, the very thought of losing a gem like Parsons made fans even more furious: “Parsons’ agent is trash, money is ready, but the agent is greedy, trying to get his, we’re going to lose Micah bc of his damn agent.”

The calls are mounting, the tension is palpable, and the season is looming. The question is no longer just about what Micah Parsons is worth, but who gets to decide—the principal, or the representative he trusts most. As one fan lamented, “I’m moving on from this topic. Bro needs to tell his agent to honor this and move on.”. The star shines in Dallas, but for how long is now a waiting game.