Cam Newton Reveals Why Jerry Jones Embraces ‘Bad Guy’ Role Amid Feud With George Pickens’ Agent

Jerry Jones has completely embraced the ‘heel’ role, positioning himself as the central figure of the team, even with many high-profile players on the roster. Recently, former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton shared his take on how Jones uses that image strategically, especially when navigating tough contract negotiations with players like George Pickens.

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“Jerry Jones understands how to stay on top of people’s tongues and keeps talking about the Dallas Cowboys,” Cam Newton said on the 4th & 1 With Cam Newton show. “Jerry Jones understands that he can be the bad guy, but a player can’t. Why? Because first off, I pay you; second off, I got you; third off, I traded for you in the event we did get you.”

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Newton doesn’t believe Pickens holds much leverage here, especially given how even top-tier players have had to fall in line with Jerry Jones.

After being traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Cowboys last offseason, Pickens delivered exactly what Jerry Jones was hoping for. He put together a breakout season, hitting career highs in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. It was only natural for Pickens to expect that performance to translate into a big payday this offseason.

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Instead, he was hit with the franchise tag, locking him in for around $27 million next season. While the franchise tag is a significant amount, Pickens is seeking long-term security, which has proven challenging due to Jones’ tough negotiation tactics.

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While Jerry Jones is the owner, he is also the general manager and the president of the team. And so, any agent representing a player has to negotiate with the 83-year-old, which doesn’t always wrap up smoothly.

Only a few days ago, Jones made a backhanded remark about Pickens’ contract situation that didn’t sit well with many around the league.

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During the NFL annual meeting in Phoenix, Jones stated that he has no issues dealing with agents, but if Pickens works directly with him without involving the agent, he could keep more money for himself, indirectly suggesting that the WR should get rid of the agent.

The 25-year-old’s agent is David Mulugheta, who was also Micah Parsons’s agent last season. Jones previously noted he had a one-on-one agreement with the defensive star until the agent’s interference derailed it.

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The failed contract negotiation had significant consequences for Jones and the Cowboys, as their defense underperformed last season without the linebacker, contributing to their playoff miss.

At this point, Jerry Jones would certainly like to keep a star player like Pickens, who elevated the Cowboys’ offense in the 2025 campaign.

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Meanwhile, the NFLPA calls these tactics illegal under the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Even if he gets fined, he sees it as a negligible cost compared to potential savings from the direct deals without an agent, which further highlights his edgy persona that Cam Newton mentioned.

While Pickens remains engaged in contract talks, he has a piece of advice from a former Cowboys player.

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George Pickens tipped to replicate Micah Parsons’ contract approach

George Pickens was a second-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he struggled to unlock his full potential amid some controversies at the Acrisure Stadium before being traded to Dallas, where he found his footing, but his contract was valid for only a year before hitting free agency.

Now, the Cowboys have put the franchise tag on him with a deadline of July 15, 2026, and he is priced at $27.3 million. Although the 83-year-old noted the franchise has big plans for him, there are no active contract negotiations yet with either Pickens or his agent, David Mulugheta.

Amid this uncertainty, the former Cowboys player Damontre Moore has suggested that he take a page from Micah Parsons’s playbook.

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“I will pull a Parsons,” Damontre Moore said recently on the Player’s Lounge podcast. “As far as everything and what he’s doing, he’s already working out with Dak. He loves football.”

The WR not only won his maiden Pro Bowl last season but also ranked among the top receivers in the league. With 1,429 receiving yards, he was third, whereas he ranked in eighth position with 93 receptions.

When Parsons and the Cowboys failed to reach an agreement ahead of the 2025 campaign, the Green Bay Packers landed him, paying $186 million for 4 years, making him the highest-paid QB in the league at that time.

Considering Pickens is only 25 and fresh off a breakout season, it will be fascinating to see if he truly follows the same route as Micah Parsons to land a lucrative contract.