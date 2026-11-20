The Dallas Cowboys lost 46-40 to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10, even after Dak Prescott gave one of his strongest performances of the season. He threw five touchdown passes. As the Cowboys continue to struggle as a team, questions are rising about what needs to be changed inside the locker room. Now, a franchise legend believes the answer starts with Prescott himself.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking on Haymaker Cowboys, Darren Woodson said, “Dak was talking about in his press conference, something has to change. Well, it starts with him. And so maybe it’s time for him to start jumping down some people’s a—-. Like, that’s just, it just is what it is…So maybe it’s time for Dak to have the same personality because here’s the thing about Dak Prescott.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His tenure, man, he’s what, 12 years in the league? He doesn’t have that much time. Time is not on his side. It’s just not. So, if it’s not, then it’s time for him to stand up, and you can’t always be the most politically correct person. You gotta get guys playing at a different level.”

Woodson believes that the quarterback must become more vocal and demanding if Dallas hopes to turn its season around. Prescott has often been appreciated for carrying his responsibilities and maintaining a composed public image, but Woodson wants Prescott to bring a tougher edge to his leadership. He also stressed how important it is for him, given his time in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

The criticism came after Dallas’ November 15 matchup against the Niners at AT&T Stadium. Prescott acknowledged post-game that something needs to be changed.

“Things gotta get better. Simple as that,” Prescott said in the post-game presser. “I truly believe we have the people, but something’s gotta change.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Prescott’s numbers were hardly seen as the reason Dallas lost. He completed 30 of 51 passes for 343 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception, which tied his career high in passing touchdowns in a single game. George Pickens also recorded 11 receptions for 145 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

But the Cowboys’ defense found it difficult to hold the Niners, allowing 584 total yards and 214 rushing yards. However, after the game, Prescott took full responsibility for the loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dak Prescott has taken the heat; he has taken the noise on his shoulders for the better part of 11 years. If you listen to Dak Prescott after these losses, I think he’s as candid as we’ve heard him ever. He’s not really defending people, parts of the team, like maybe he did in years past. And I have to think he’s fed up,” said FOX 4 Dallas sports anchor Jeff Kolb in a video on X.

Christian McCaffrey was particularly damaging, as he finished with 223 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns. Deebo Samuel also made a 70-yard rushing touchdown, exposing the Cowboys’ inability to stop explosive plays. The defenders’ performance overshadowed Prescott’s offensive production.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Prescott has also received some support amid the criticism. The Athletic’s Mike Sando ranked him as the NFL’s most betrayed quarterback through Week 10 for the second consecutive season. His production ranked eighth among 37 qualifying quarterbacks, while the defense and special teams’ performance during his starts ranked 36th.

However, Woodson’s point is about the responsibility that comes with being a quarterback. He may not be responsible for every mistake, but he can influence and empower those around him. As Dallas looks for consistency, Woodson believes it is time for Dak to make his voice heard more carefully.