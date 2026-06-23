Cowboys CB Takes Aim at Matt Eberflus Weeks After Brian Schottenheimer’s Jab

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense was historically atrocious in 2025. They allowed 511 points, averaging 30.1 points per game, and finished with a 7-9-1 record. It did not come as a surprise when they fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on January 6. They have since moved on, hiring Christian Parker as his replacement, but they still cannot help taking digs at Eberflus. The differences in approach are just too much for Shavon Revel Jr. to ignore.

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“It’s a blessing for real,” said Shavon Revel Jr. when asked how working with the new DC has been on DLLS Sports on YouTube. “It’s a lot of things we didn’t do last year that we do this year… Cleaning up a lot of your techniques. A lot of things you made mistakes the day before.

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“I mean, he’s [Parker] very detailed and technical with his movement and what he wants us to do. You know what I mean? Each day is nothing different. Approach the day to get better each day. And with violence, with determination, with grit. And that’s just how he taught us.”

It seems as though the mood in the Cowboys camp is much improved. Shavon Revel Jr., who struggled during his rookie season, finished the year with a 35.2 overall defensive grade, ranking 114th out of 114 cornerbacks in the league. Now, he feels he has a coach who can help him take the next step.

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Imago OXNARD, CA – AUGUST 05: Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. 27 during the Los Angeles Rams – Dallas Cowboys joint Training Camp on August 05, 2025, at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 05 Los Angeles Rams – Dallas Cowboys Joint Training Camp EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250805739

One of the biggest advantages Parker has over Eberflus is that he plans on using a versatile, non-traditional 3-4 system. The DC is a disciple of Vic Fangio and will be using split-field coverage, using two safeties. Instead of changing the system to suit his players, he wants to mold his players in accordance with the system.

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“First thing, we’re going to be multiple. I think that whenever you form a defensive structure, it’s about the players that you have,” Christian Parker said in his introductory press conference in February. “So our core principles, we’ll be a 3-4 by nature. 4-3 spacing will be appropriate. 4-2-5 in nickel, different front structures, and coverages behind it. But I will say being multiple is probably the most important thing about it.”

Compared to him, Eberflus ran a rigid 4-3 style. Since he extensively relied on that system, the opposition found ways to overcome the defense. Cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland excelled under DC Dan Quinn, making multiple interceptions. But under Eberflus, they made only one interception combined. Moreover, it was the first time in the franchise’s history that the Cowboys allowed over 500 points in the regular season.

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But now, with Parker in charge of the defense, that is believed to have changed. Unlike Eberflus, whose rigid system saw statistical failures and communication breakdowns, Parker used simplified, 5-to-6-word play calls, installed pre-snap disguise elements, and built the scheme around player strengths. Besides his versatility, people know him as someone who brings the best out of his players.

When he was the defensive backs coach of the Denver Broncos, he developed cornerback Pat Surtain II into a top player and helped him win the 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Even when he was the passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, CBs Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell earned their first first-team All-Pro nods. With Revel, he plans to achieve the same level of success.

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“They have different strengths. I definitely evaluated Revel last year in the draft process. I had one of his teammates at Denver in Ja’Quan McMillian at ECU, so I had a little bit of intel there,” Parker also said. “But his ability to erase receivers in press coverage, he’s very aggressive in run support, and he has the long speed and athletic traits you want at the position. Obviously, coming off the injury, getting him healthy is a significant part of that and having the confidence to do so.”

While Parker has high hopes for the cornerback, Revel Jr. has also seemingly chosen him over Eberflus. Saying there were “a lot of things we didn’t do last year that we do this year” highlighted that the CB is not a fan of the former defensive coordinator. Although he did not name Eberflus directly, the implication was clearly there. Interestingly, a few weeks earlier, even Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer took a jab at Matt Eberflus, further showing that the organization just cannot forget how bad things were in 2025.

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Brian Schottenheimer takes a subtle shot at Matt Eberflus

Schottenheimer was appointed the Dallas Cowboys head coach on January 24, 2025. Just four days after Eberflus was hired as the DC, without much scrutiny. It turned out to be a bad decision as the Cowboys finished 31st overall in points allowed, 28th in yards allowed, and 29th in rushing yards allowed.

It was somewhat predictable that the franchise would be parting ways with Eberflus. When the season finally concluded, Eberflus was fired. At that time, Schottenheimer called him an “incredible human being.” But a few months later, he had a change of tone. During a press conference after the first phase of the OTAs, he was seen taking shots at Eberflus when talking about the defense.

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“It’s not much about CP [Christian Parker],” he said. “It’s more about I have learned going into year two as a head coach and doing the good, better, how on myself, and areas where I feel I could have been better last year, in terms of early on, you know, I spent so much time with the offense because Klayton was a new coordinator that I didn’t really do as much on the defense.

“And then when the time I got over there, I felt it was a little bit late in some regards. We made some changes, but at the end of the day, the product wasn’t good enough. I’m not a micro-manager. I’m an opinion giver, and if I give you the same opinion multiple times, I suggest you follow through with those opinions.”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jul 27, 2025 Oxnard, CA, USA Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at the River Ridge Fields. Oxnard River Ridge Fields California United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250727_tdc_al2_318

In the head coach’s own words, he was busy with the offense, helping offensive coordinator Klayton Adams, since it was the latter’s first time as an OC. Working together, they saw the offense excel, ranking 2nd overall in total offense with 391.9 yards per game. Unfortunately, when he came to help Eberflus, it was already too late. According to him, Eberflus’ “football wasn’t right.”

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After a shaky start, the Cowboys picked up three consecutive wins between Weeks 11 and 13. However, following that, they lost three consecutive games. Fans saw the defense allowing 400+ total yards in two of those games, with just one turnover. Even owner Jerry Jones blamed himself for hiring Eberflus.

“Ultimately, you point your finger right back at you on who hired Matt Eberflus,” said Jerry Jones after Week 16’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. “It’s easy to say you could have done things differently, but that goes with the territory. Any time you make the ultimate decision, then you’ve got to look at that and weigh it.”

So, with everything the Cowboys defense underwent last season, it is no surprise that the players and coaches were unhappy with Matt Eberflus. But this year, with Christian Parker, the franchise is expecting good things. They missed the playoffs for two consecutive seasons and have not won the Super Bowl in three decades. They already have a brilliant offense. With a good defense, it could finally be the year they end the drought. It remains to be seen whether the defense can finally achieve what it failed to do under Eberflus.