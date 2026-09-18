CeeDee Lamb Admits Cowboys Players Are “Spoiled” Amid “Overreaction” to Giants Defeat

As the richest sports franchise on the planet, the Dallas Cowboys enter the 2026 NFL season sitting on a staggering $17 billion valuation by Forbes. That marks two decades straight for the franchise to claim that number one spot. So, when the Boys lost by an eight-point margin to the New York Giants, going 20-28, on Sunday, September 13, it did trigger some lingering disappointment from last season.

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Although the team’s performance generated much criticism among fans and analysts alike, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb felt that it was less about the loss and more about the fact that the Cowboys’ brand is always under the spotlight.

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“Everything is an overreaction when it comes to the star. Everything that we do is gonna be looked at under a magnifying glass. Just make sure you put the best stuff out because the camera is always on you,” Lamb told reporters on Thursday, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “We do get spoiled a little bit more. But when things go bad, you gotta be able to take the good with the bad.”

Imago ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 21: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb 88 celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 21, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Chargers at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon1692512216977

Lamb’s comments revealed the dichotomy of being a part of the Cowboys roster. He pointed out that when they won, their fans and the media were sure to hype them up as much as possible. But a player donning the Cowboys jersey needed to accept the lows as much as they appreciated the highs.

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“I feel like, obviously, being here is definitely a tough challenge, because when everything’s good, everything’s fire. But that’s everywhere, right?” the WR added.

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Lamb’s individual performance during the Week 1 game did not go unnoticed. He caught five of his eight targets for 44 yards, which was quite mediocre compared to the elite WR’s career average. But he also recorded a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter, marking his 42nd career touchdown.

However, Lamb wasn’t the only star pass-catcher who struggled to find his rhythm in the season opener.

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George Pickens Sees Uncharacteristic Drops Against Giants

Another “spoiled” player who came under scrutiny for his play was George Pickens, who is considered one of the best wide receivers in the league, alongside Lamb. But at MetLife Stadium, Pickens struggled with a couple of drops, including a deep ball down the sideline in the first half, derailing a potential touchdown drive by quarterback Dak Prescott.

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Pickens portrayed the exact mentality Lamb mentioned while speaking to the media after practice on Wednesday, addressing the uncharacteristic drops and his mindset going into Week 2 with a 0-1 record.

“It’s football,” Pickens said after Wednesday’s practice. “You’re gonna have something here. You’re gonna have something there. But you definitely wanna limit those and to make the big plays, because that’s what I know what I’m capable of. Football is football, and I’m just trying to get better.”

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The Pro Bowler’s comments made it evident that he is focused on looking ahead rather than getting stuck on his failings in the previous game. The Cowboys head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, also seemed confident in the offensive star’s ability.

Cowboys HC Remains Confident in WR Ahead of Week 2 Matchup

Brian Schottenheimer didn’t seem too concerned about the wide receiver’s drops during Wednesday’s media availability. Not only did he believe that Pickens would bounce back, but he also seemed to know exactly how the receiver might go about it.

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“George will be just fine,” Schottenheimer said on Wednesday. “He’s gonna usually catch that ball going down the sideline and probably pull through it, then jump over people and spin and then jump into the end zone. So, I don’t worry about George.”

Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris further revealed that Schottenheimer isn’t making any lineup changes ahead of Sunday’s clash against the Washington Commanders. The decision made it evident that the head coach is not panicking despite the overbearing scrutiny that the Dallas team faces.