CeeDee Lamb & George Pickens Give Hope to Cowboys Fans After Warning 31 NFL Teams

George Pickens spent his first three NFL seasons flashing big-play potential in Pittsburgh, turning limited targets into explosive moments. But with the Steelers reshaping their roster in 2025, they surprised everyone by trading him to Dallas for just a 2026 third-round pick and a minor swap. “We felt it was time for a fresh start,” Steelers GM Omar Khan later said on The Rich Eisen Show. “It made sense for both of us.” Now, Pickens is lining up across from CeeDee Lamb in Cowboys camp. And something about the pairing just feels different. The way Lamb talks about him, the energy, the anticipation, hints at something brewing.

And that’s not all. With a healthy Dak Prescott and a reloaded offense, the Cowboys aren’t just hoping for a strong season – they’re warning the league. When CeeDee Lamb looks down the sideline at training camp these days, he sees something new – something that’s got him grinning. George Pickens, the former Steelers deep-ball threat, is now wearing a star on his helmet, and Lamb can’t hide how much he loves it.

“It’s amazing,” Lamb says when asked about sharing the field with Pickens. “Love looking down the sideline and seeing that guy over there… when we get one-on-one coverage, we both get antsy. So it’s wherever the ball goes up. We know we got to handle our business and do what we got to do as far as bringing it in. But we like our chances, obviously.”

The chemistry between these two isn’t just camp hype – it’s real. They walk onto the field together, celebrate together, and, most importantly, they’re already feeding off each other’s energy. Pickens, who never quite got the spotlight he deserved in Pittsburgh, looks reborn in Dallas. And Lamb, fresh off a 1,194-yard season, suddenly has the perfect partner to take the pressure off. Opposing defenses won’t just worry about stopping one star receiver now – they’ll have to pick their poison.

With new HC Brian Schottenheimer dialing up aggressive plays, this duo could turn the Cowboys’ offense into something special. Fans are already calling them ‘The Super Mario Bros‘ – and if camp is any preview, they’re about to level up this season in a big way. And that’s not even the boldest take coming out of Cowboys camp right now. Wait until you hear what Lamb had to say about what this team is really capable of…

CeeDee Lamb puts the league on notice

Lamb’s confidence isn’t just about flashy nicknames or training camp hype. There’s a steely edge to his words these days – like a man who’s tired of talking about potential and ready to show the entire league what happens when Dallas clicks on all cylinders. This isn’t just about two receivers clicking – it’s about something bigger brewing in Dallas.

CeeDee Lamb isn’t just excited; he’s got a message for the rest of the league, and he’s not whispering it. “I like us versus anybody, honestly,” Lamb said Friday, his voice carrying that quiet confidence of a player who knows what’s coming. “Anyone, any room, I don’t care what they be saying in the media. I see it; I ignore it. We’ll see y’all in September.” There’s no bravado here, just facts. He’s seen the work, felt the energy, and now he’s putting the 31 teams on notice.

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates while walking off the field after the Dallas Cowboys versus Washington Commanders game at Northwest Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Landover, MD.

Last year told the whole story. Dak Prescott fought through injuries, and the offense sputtered. And yet Lamb still put up 1,194 yards – basically carrying the entire passing game on his back. But now? Well, Prescott’s healthy again, Pickens is out there stretching defenses like crazy, and get this – the backfield just got a jolt of new life with Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. They even upgraded the QB depth chart with Joe Milton III, a total wildcard who’s got that cannon for an arm. The thing is, Lamb doesn’t just think they’re better; you can tell he genuinely knows it. “I feel like the league knows what happens when I’m healthy and I have Dak for a whole season,” he says with that quiet confidence. “But if you don’t, I will happily show you what it’s going to be like this year,” Lamb added.



Of course, the NFC East won’t make it easy—Washington’s rising, New York’s retooled. And Philly’s still Philly—but here’s the thing about Lamb: he’s not sweating the competition one bit. “Respectfully, I don’t care who’s lined up across from us,” he shrugs, like a guy who’s seen the playbook and knows what’s coming. “If we’re healthy, we’re dangerous. That’s the truth.”

With the way this offense is shaping up, it’s hard to argue. The Cowboys aren’t just hoping for a bounce-back year; they’re building something that could shake up the entire league. September can’t come soon enough.