Ceedee Lamb Breaks Silence on Collision With NFL Referee Amid Injury Scare for Cowboys WR

The Dallas Cowboys‘ preseason opener left plenty to be desired. QB Joe Milton‘s uneven debut did little to inspire confidence in Saturday’s 21-31 loss to the Rams. While Milton showed flashes during a late-first-half drive, his performance ultimately mirrored the team’s preseason growing pains. Plenty of raw potential, but clearly needing work. Yet for all the on-field struggles being analyzed, the real story might be what happened when the cameras weren’t focused on the game action.

Because while coaches were busy evaluating plays, Cowboys star WR CeeDee Lamb found himself in a situation nobody saw coming. One that had nothing to do with football, but everything to do with the unpredictable nature of preseason. Even on his day off, CeeDee Lamb found a way to steal the headlines – though not how anyone expected. The Cowboys star, dressed in street clothes during Saturday’s preseason game, became an accidental participant when an NFL official sprinting down the sideline plowed straight into him. One moment, Lamb was casually celebrating a deep completion to Jonathan Mingo. And the next, he was eating turf thanks to the collision.

The bizarre incident drew a 15-yard penalty against Lamb for “contact with an official,” adding insult to injury. But true to form, the Pro Bowl receiver took it in stride. After the clip went viral, Lamb reposted it on his Instagram story with the caption: “I feel like everyone needs a laugh.” His good humor about the situation says everything about why he’s become such a locker room favorite.

While the penalty initially hurt Dallas’ field position, the play actually worked out thanks to a 51-yard defensive pass interference call on the Rams. So in the end, Lamb’s unexpected sideline sacrifice helped his team. Even if it came at the cost of his dignity and a few social media jokes at his expense.

The collision served as a reminder that in the NFL, danger can come from anywhere. But for Lamb, who walked away laughing with teammates, it’s just another preseason story to add to his growing legend. After all, only a player of his caliber could turn getting wrecked by a referee into must-see entertainment.

CeeDee Lamb dodges scary sideline injury

While CeeDee Lamb’s referee run-in provided comic relief, it underscored a bigger concern for Dallas – the Cowboys can’t afford any more headaches this preseason. The whole reason stars like Lamb sit out exhibition games is to avoid unnecessary risks, making his blindside collision particularly frustrating, even if he walked away unharmed. This moment perfectly captures Dallas’ current vibe – equal parts entertaining and concerning.

The Cowboys entered this preseason already dealing with enough drama. Between Micah Parsons‘ very public contract stalemate with Jerry Jones and the eyebrow-raising decision to host fan tours during training camp, distractions keep piling up. New HC Brian Schottenheimer‘s debut didn’t help matters either, as Dallas fell to the Rams in a game that exposed familiar flaws. Backup QB Joe Milton flashed his cannon arm but struggled with accuracy. The team’s defense got gashed for 181 rushing yards – continuing last season’s troubling trend against the run.

Even the bright spots came with asterisks. Rookie RB Phil Mafah showed bursts before penalties wiped out his best gains. And the defense briefly settled down after a rocky start. But these silver linings can’t mask the bigger picture. Dallas needs its stars healthy and its new systems clicking before Week 1.

That’s why Lamb’s scare matters more than just as viral content. With so much uncertainty surrounding this team, the last thing Dallas needs is its All-Pro receiver nursing avoidable injuries. Whether from game action or overzealous officials. Because while the Cowboys keep generating headlines, what they need are wins. And that requires keeping their playmakers on the field, not flattened on the sideline.