CeeDee Lamb Doesn’t Hold Back on NFL’s Punishment Decision After Cowboys WR Forced to Abandon Celebration

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb isn’t staying quiet about the NFL’s strict policies against on-field celebrations. Over the years, the Cowboys star had to face the music many times. The league called him out for a certain act just last year, hitting him with a fine. Speaking openly about punishment, Lamb explains how the situation has become a personal challenge for him to be more creative.

“I just feel like I’m being targeted when it comes to my celebrations,” Lamb said when asked about celebrations via Roel Ochoa’s Instagram post. “Two of my celebrations are going to find or deem the threat somehow. I get it, though. I work within the boundaries. It’s just working my creativity, my creative thoughts, see what I can put up together. I mean, it’s fun. I took it as a challenge.”

CeeDee Lamb’s evident frustration is backed by numbers. In just three weeks into the NFL, the league fined him three times. During the Cowboys’ 40-37 win over the New York Giants, he received two separate fines. The first one was for a “violent gesture” during a fourth-quarter touchdown celebration, and both he and WR George Pickens had to pay $14,491 each. But the reason intrigued many.

After a touchdown, Lamb and Pickens performed a choreographed “unsportsmanlike or violent” celebration that seemed like they were using weapons. It specifically featured firing a fake gun before hurling a grenade. The NFL slapped him with another $11,593 fine for taunting in the same game. Lastly, a Week 3 penalty for showing unnecessary roughness took his total to over $48,000.

While only one of them was tied to what Lamb did to express his dominance, the receiver wasn’t reportedly happy. In November 2025, the league similarly fined Pickens when he hugged a goalpost after hauling in a touchdown. The act resulted in a hefty $26,085 fine for “using a prop,” something that the rulebook doesn’t allow.

Even Josh Allen wasn’t safe, who was fined $14,491 for a finger-gun celebration in the Bills’ Week 1 win over the Jets. Across the NFL, flashy celebrations came at a steep price this season.

Returning to Lamb, his irritation is definitely a reflection of how the league had dealt with him in the past. Last year, Lamb felt personally attacked after the NFL banned his “nose wipe” celebration, which was pretty common among players.

When the NFL banned Lamb’s problematic act

Wideout CeeDee Lamb’s infamous “wipe nose” celebration became history last year when the NFL cracked down on violent and lewd gestures. In April, the league revisited its list of prohibited acts and added the problematic act, with NFL executive Troy Vincent tying it to a gang sign. They also announced that a violation of the rule will result in a 15-yard penalty.

“Any violent gesture, which shall include but not be limited to a throat slash, simulating firing or brandishing a gun, or using the ‘nose wipe’ gesture, or an act that is sexually suggestive or offensive,” the league’s updated unsportsmanlike conduct states.

Speaking about the expansion of banned actions, Vincent made it clear that players should play with mutual respect. He believes opponents should not “stand over” opponents or use gestures that spark hostility. He stressed that all players should abide by the league’s rules and show respect to each other. Meanwhile, Lamb reacted to the NFL’s move and made his feelings clear.

“Smh, I have plenty in mind,” he wrote.

Drafted by Dallas 17th overall in 2020, CeeDee Lamb has used various celebrations throughout his six-year Cowboys career. If anything, his latest message suggests that he won’t back down and will find new ways to let his wins do the talking.