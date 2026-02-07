CeeDee Lamb Fires Back Against Dak Prescott’s Haters as Cowboys QB Misses Out on Major NFL Honor

Essentials Inside The Story Dallas maintains its status as NFL’s most scrutinized franchise after 2025.

Cowboys' offense secures elite statistical rankings despite missing postseason play.

CeeDee Lamb addresses Dak Prescott’s reputation as league-wide voting results surface.

Over the NFL’s 106-year history, there aren’t many teams like the Dallas Cowboys, who certainly have emerged as a global superpower in the sporting landscape. But with this fame comes the constant hate and scrutiny, which may not always be warranted. Highlighting this issue, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has hit back at critics of his QB1, Dak Prescott, who has garnered a reputation of being one of the most hated quarterbacks in the league.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I mean, he’s the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, and everybody hates him,” Lamb said during an interview with USA Today. “So it’s the craziest thing, man. He’s the most selfless player. He cares about his family, his brothers, and man, he’s family-oriented, but to see the amount of hate that he gets for being a human sometimes, it’s crazy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

CeeDee Lamb’s comments about Dak Prescott highlight how the veteran quarterback often tops lists of the most hated players despite no faults of his own. A 2024 study from WildCasino.ag tracked unflattering comments toward NFL players on X since the preseason, and unsurprisingly, Prescott found himself in the top four of the list behind Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, and Deshaun Watson.

Similarly, a report by Action Network, ahead of the 2025-26 season, also named Dak Prescott the fourth-most annoying player in the league. While fans and experts have criticized Prescott for his inability to lead the Cowboys to a deep playoff run and a Super Bowl, the biggest reason behind this hate has been his team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dallas Cowboys led all NFL teams as the most despised franchise with 21% of votes in a Hard Rock Bet survey where 2,000 NFL fans shared their opinions ahead of the 2025-26 season. This hate for America’s Team often seeps over to its players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Furthermore, these comments by CeeDee Lamb also come after Dak Prescott missed out on the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award. He finished third, receiving six first-place votes behind the eventual winner, Christian McCaffrey (31 votes), and Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions (nine votes). The Cowboys’ QB1 suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in 2024 after tearing his right hamstring in Week 9.

He underwent surgery and was ruled out for the rest of the campaign. Then, in the 2025 season, Dak Prescott came back roaring, leading the league in passes completed with 404 in 17 games. He recorded a 67.3% completion rate for 4,552 yards, 30 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions while adding 177 yards on the ground and two rushing scores on 53 carries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the missed honor, CeeDee Lamb continues to back his teammate and demonstrate the kind of loyalty that defines his character. But Lamb’s commitment to his brothers in the league doesn’t stop at defending Prescott. The All-Pro receiver has now turned his attention to recruiting efforts, extending a generous offer to his fellow wideout George Pickens, who enters unrestricted free agency after the 2025 season.

CeeDee Lamb is ready to sacrifice for George Pickens

After a disappointing 7-9-1 season, the Dallas Cowboys have started their offseason by bringing in a new defensive coordinator, Christian Parker, to improve one of the worst defenses in the league. But their work is still not done, as star wide receiver George Pickens’ future in the franchise is in question as he enters unrestricted free agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Pickens and CeeDee Lamb as their receiving duo, Dallas finished as one of the league’s most productive units, ranking second in total yards per game (391.9) and seventh in points per game (27.7). Hence, to ensure his partner stays in Dallas for a longer time, CeeDee Lamb is willing to make a big sacrifice.

The former Oklahoma Sooners star was being interviewed on the Dan Patrick Show when he was asked if he would go as far as restructuring his own contract to ensure Pickens remains with the Dallas franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, if it’s necessary, honestly. I’m pretty good, but I know he’s gonna get every penny that he deserves here in Dallas,” Lamb replied.

If this sacrifice by CeeDee Lamb can help the Cowboys secure George Pickens on a longer contract, America’s Team could very well be in contention to bring back the Lombardi Trophy to Dallas for the first time since 1996.