CeeDee Lamb Gets Real on George Pickens Possibly Earning More as Cowboys WR Issues Strict Warning

Essentials Inside The Story CeeDee Lamb supports George Pickens earning more money to remain in Dallas.

Pickens totaled 1,429 receiving yards during the 2025 Cowboys season.

Lamb says Micah Parsons tried to recruit Pickens this week.

The Dallas Cowboys seem to be having a luxury problem: having too many stars to pay. With George Pickens set to hit free agency, the Cowboys are facing a scenario where buying his loyalty might mean paying him more than their established WR1, CeeDee Lamb. While some may fear an ego clash, Lamb is making it clear that his focus is on the trophy, not the checkbook.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Nah, I don’t care about that,” Lamb said when asked by 94.1 San Antonio’s Sports Star if he’d be comfortable with Pickens earning a larger contract. “I just want my man to get what he deserves. As for me, I know I’m good. I’m fine… As for GP, he’s well-deserving. He deserves every penny that he gets. And if he gets more than me, I’m gonna congrats him on that.”

Lamb’s selflessness is backed by a very comfortable bank account. With a $34 million annual salary and $100 million in guarantees, the five-time Pro Bowler currently sits as the league’s third-highest-paid receiver, trailing only Ja’Marr Chase ($40.25 million) and Justin Jefferson ($35 million).

ADVERTISEMENT

From the moment Pickens arrived at The Star, Lamb has acted as his biggest advocate. The two have formed a “Mario and Luigi” bond on and off the field. And Lamb understands that keeping Pickens in the fold is the fastest way to a Super Bowl.

As for the numbers, they certainly justify a big payday. In 2025, Pickens delivered one of the greatest receiving seasons in Cowboys history, hauling in 93 catches (8th in the NFL) for 1,429 yards. That’s the third-highest yardage total in the league and fourth all-time for a single season in Dallas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the production, the path to a deal remains complicated. If the Cowboys utilize the franchise tag, which would cost roughly $28 million for one year, it’s highly likely that Pickens’ agent, David Mulugheta, wouldn’t settle. He will still push for a long-term extension immediately.

Without a new contract or a tag, Pickens would become the most coveted free agent this March.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago Credits: X.com

Lamb, himself, has witnessed other stars trying to poach his teammate during Pro Bowl week. The wideout revealed on the UP & Adams podcast that several players, including former Cowboys teammate Micah Parsons (now with the Packers), were recruiting Pickens right in front of him.

“Let’s start with Micah,” he said. “I don’t know what’s going on with him. He’s a little too active to be on a scooter. That’s the whole team that I’ll stay with right now, but there’s a couple people that I feel like are trying to get my mans away from me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lamb isn’t the only leader speaking out. Quarterback Dak Prescott has also put the front office on notice, calling a Pickens extension “vital” for the team’s success in 2026. The star signal-caller has expressed a willingness to use his own leverage to ensure Pickens stays, highlighting the massive impact the receiver has had on the offense’s ability to stress defenses. That’s something the 24-year-old is ready to discuss as well.

George Pickens is ready to bend

As for his part, Pickens hasn’t stayed quiet on his desire to stay in Dallas. He’s ready to find common ground with the front office, something that works for both parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just the ultimate best deal when it helps everybody,” Pickens said. “If it’s the best thing for both parties, then I’m willing to do anything. But like I said, I can’t control it, so I just kind of chill.”

Imago October 12, 2025 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens 3 celebrates after catching a pass at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. /CSM Charlotte United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251012_zma_c04_877 Copyright: xJonathanxHuffx

Based on how the season went (offensively), Pickens has found his rhythm with Prescott, and he complements Lamb better than anyone. Dallas is clearly in its ideal football environment, if only the negotiations began to see where Jones & Co. stand regarding paying him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officially, COO Stephen Jones confirmed the team “certainly” wants Pickens to return to Dallas. However, Pickens’ agent has yet to receive a call from the Cowboys’ front office.

As the offseason progresses, the wait continues for what could become the highest-paid receiving duo in NFL history. It all depends on Jones now: where he proceeds next.