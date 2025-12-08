brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

CeeDee Lamb Injury Report: Brian Schottenheimer Announces 4-Word Update on Cowboys WR

ByUtsav Jain

Dec 8, 2025 | 11:12 AM CST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

CeeDee Lamb Injury Report: Brian Schottenheimer Announces 4-Word Update on Cowboys WR

ByUtsav Jain

Dec 8, 2025 | 11:12 AM CST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The biggest heartbreak in the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 14 loss to the Detroit Lions was perhaps the loss of CeeDee Lamb. The star receiver hit his head on the turf in a third-quarter play and left the game with a concussion. But heading into Week 15 now, head coach Brian Schottenheimer has shared a positive update on his star.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said WR CeeDee Lamb (concussion) is ‘doing good. Progressing nicely,’” reports Jon Machota.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned, this is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved