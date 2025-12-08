CeeDee Lamb Injury Report: Brian Schottenheimer Announces 4-Word Update on Cowboys WR

The biggest heartbreak in the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 14 loss to the Detroit Lions was perhaps the loss of CeeDee Lamb. The star receiver hit his head on the turf in a third-quarter play and left the game with a concussion. But heading into Week 15 now, head coach Brian Schottenheimer has shared a positive update on his star.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said WR CeeDee Lamb (concussion) is ‘doing good. Progressing nicely,’” reports Jon Machota.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned, this is a developing story…