CeeDee Lamb Injury Update: Cowboys WR Confirms Health Status After Suffering Concussion vs Lions

The Dallas Cowboys suffered two setbacks in the Week 14 game against the Detroit Lions. First, they lost 44-30, ending their three-game winning streak. But the second and bigger issue was a concussion to their ace receiver, CeeDee Lamb. We have an update for you, which came after the game.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris met Lamb coming out of the locker room and asked the receiver if he was good. Lamb nodded his head in approval, signaling positivity for the fans. The best thing for everyone in the building is that the receiver has a ten-day recovery period before their Week 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 14.

