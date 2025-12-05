brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

CeeDee Lamb Injury Update: Cowboys WR Confirms Health Status After Suffering Concussion vs Lions

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Dec 5, 2025 | 1:20 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

CeeDee Lamb Injury Update: Cowboys WR Confirms Health Status After Suffering Concussion vs Lions

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Dec 5, 2025 | 1:20 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Dallas Cowboys suffered two setbacks in the Week 14 game against the Detroit Lions. First, they lost 44-30, ending their three-game winning streak. But the second and bigger issue was a concussion to their ace receiver, CeeDee Lamb. We have an update for you, which came after the game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris met Lamb coming out of the locker room and asked the receiver if he was good. Lamb nodded his head in approval, signaling positivity for the fans. The best thing for everyone in the building is that the receiver has a ten-day recovery period before their Week 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 14.

Stay tuned! There’s more to this story.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved