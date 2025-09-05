CeeDee Lamb Points Fingers for Cowboys’ Loss After WR’s Quadruple Mistakes

Yes, the Cowboys fell to the Eagles in a strange 20–24 contest, but the performance wasn’t the disaster many anticipated. As Brian Schottenheimer hinted, this might’ve been a glimpse of why Dallas shouldn’t be ruled out of the postseason conversation. In fact, you could argue they should’ve walked away with the win—if not for CeeDee Lamb’s four costly drops. And he pointed fingers after the game.

And those fingers point towards himself. The WR did the only thing that could’ve helped his case tonight—he took accountability. “That’s terrible. I can’t point the finger at anybody else. I take full accountability and everything else that comes with it. As a player, I train for moments like that and the ball to come my way,” he said.

Yeah, a strange night for him. Unusual, even. Let’s put some numbers in context. Last season, Lamb dropped a total of seven catches. Yes, just seven catches during the entirety of the year. He’s already dropped four in the season opener. Worrying signs? Partly. But surprisingly, none of the WRs stepped up today.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are cashing a combined $57 million a year, but against Dallas, they barely showed up on the stat sheet. They just got 6 total yards, almost at halftime. 24 yards in total. Brown had a single catch, and he didn’t even see a ball coming in towards him until the Eagles‘ last drive of the night. So, we could argue that CeeDee had a better night than these two, in a way.

CeeDee Lamb racked up 110 yards on seven catches. Those numbers came on 13 targets. But those four drops were glaring. Against a defense playing its heart out in the second half, they kept Dallas from turning momentum into an upset. And made a night that looked productive on paper feel a lot messier in reality.

CeeDee Lamb’s drops and what they meant for Dallas

‘What ifs’ never matter in football. But when your team loses simply because of amateurish errors? You can’t help but do the math. There was a drop earlier in the second half, which could’ve turned the game around big time, but it was that drop that hurt the most. Two and a half minutes left, down by four, and Prescott threads one to Lamb, alone in the middle of the field. He lunges, hands outstretched…but the ball slides right through. The ball could’ve been easily intercepted, but it fell right down to the grass.

But at least, Lamb didn’t hide his face. Whether it’s what he said post-game, or how he reacted after the final whistle. He knows it all fell upon him. On the sideline, cameras caught Lamb pointing to his chest, taking accountability. He was indicating that today’s loss was on him and that he needs to be better. That’s all you can ask for when your player puts up a horrifying display. He’s still one of the best route runners in the league, and if you look past the drops, you can see it. He’ll make up for it.

But for today, the Eagles won 24-20 against the Cowboys!