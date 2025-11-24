CeeDee Lamb Reaches New Career Low Against Eagles as Dak Prescott Sends Clear Message to Cowboys WR

Essentials Inside The Story
- Lamb’s drops fuel rising concern despite Prescott’s public support
- Dallas ties largest comeback in team history behind Dak’s heroics
- Pickens surges while Lamb dips, setting up a WR spotlight battle
One player’s triumph is another’s tribulation, and for the Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott’s heroics couldn’t mask the glaring struggles of his top target, CeeDee Lamb. In a game of historic comebacks, the most telling story for the Cowboys wasn’t on the scoreboard, but in the hands of their star receiver. With the WR having reached new lows, Prescott encouraged the WR during a post-game interview.
“He’s a guy that expects to make a lot of plays,” Prescott said, via Cowboys reporter Nicole Hutchison. “For me, [to him] it was ‘don’t press. Let it go, you’re a hell of a player and you know it. When you press, you’re not going to get the best version of yourself.’ He did a hell of a job responding.” The QB is willing to protect his teammates, representing the qualities of a genuine leader.
While the response was questioned by fans, the spotlight was on his performance. CeeDee Lamb’s struggles hit another peak, with three drops on the afternoon, including a costly fourth-quarter miss that could have set up a game-tying drive. That being said, it wasn’t all bad for the Cowboys.
Dallas created history on Sunday after coming back from 21-0 to win the game 24-21, matching the largest comeback in team history. They shocked the Eagles and took advantage of their underwhelming offensive play. Dak Prescott was praised for his exceptional performance, scoring his 22nd and 23rd TDs of the season.
Every player experiences ups and downs in their career, but the fans are speculating a different scenario for CeeDee’s form taking a hit.
Lamb hits a new career low as George Pickens performs
Lamb’s misfires added to a growing concern, bringing his season total to seven drops against the Eagles alone. In Week 1, the Cowboys played the Eagles, and he had dropped four passes. His 65.6% catch percentage was a new career low that particularly stood out.
Week 11 in Las Vegas saw the Cowboys’ HC Brian Schottenheimer benching wide receivers George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb for disciplinary issues. Fast forward to Week 12, and George Pickens seems to have overshadowed Lamb.
Pickens was 9 for 9 for 146 yards and scored a TD in the game, while Lamb recorded 4 for 11 for 75 yards and 3 drops. The WRs themselves have a strong bond, and Lamb has nothing but praise for Pickens, revealing how he backs Pickens’ performances at the top level.
While Prescott is still with Lamb, it will be interesting to see what the next few weeks reveal. The Cowboys are set to face the Kansas City Chiefs in their next game. This will be a tough game against a team fresh off an overtime win in search of a playoff spot. Who will step up under the spotlight this time? CeeDee Lamb looking to rebound? Or is George Pickens aiming to take over?
