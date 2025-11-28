Ceedee Lamb’s Clear Message to Cowboys Fans as Dak Prescott Reveals WR’s True Character

Essentials Inside The Story New milestone achieved by CeeDee Lamb

He gave a perfect response to his critics

The WR has built a strong trust in Dak Prescott's eyes

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s 2025 season began with uncharacteristic drops and mounting questions, putting the star Dallas Cowboys receiver under a microscope he hadn’t faced in years. The sound of criticism was getting louder than the roar of the crowd. Then came Thanksgiving against the Kansas City Chiefs, and he had a message for everyone watching.

“Keep talking. I see y’all. That’s my message. I see it,” he told reporter Patrik Walker.

His performance set the stage for the Cowboys’ victory. CeeDee Lamb finished with 7 receptions on 9 targets for 112 receiving yards and one touchdown. It was his fourth game of the 2025 season with a hundred or more receiving yards. He had 110 yards against the Washington Commanders in Week 7 when he returned from the injury. In the last four games, his performance even dropped to sixty-six yards. However, the receiver gave a clear message to his fans.

They can trust him to deliver in the games that matter. With six wins after twelve games, the Cowboys have now moved to the second position in the NFC East. They are placed in the ninth position in the NFC playoff picture, just behind the Detroit Lions, with whom they will face off next week. And no wonder, Lamb’s improved performance is a big reason behind their jump.

During the game, Lamb also broke the NFL record and the franchise record of scoring seven thousand receiving yards in his first six seasons. He is the 15th player in the NFL to record 7000 receiving yards. Besides this, there’s one more reason for the fans to celebrate.

The victory was made sweeter by the fact that Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer openly telegraphed his plan to feature Lamb, and the Chiefs still couldn’t stop him. They mentioned that the team will regularly pass the ball to Lamb during the plays, and that’s exactly how they played throughout.

While the head coach’s strategy was key, the biggest support Lamb has is from his quarterback, Dak Prescott. He always had his back and still does, through the thick and thin of the NFL grind.

Dak Prescott heaps praise on CeeDee Lamb

The Cowboys have one of the best QB-WR duos in the league. Fans still remember the 2023 season when CeeDee Lamb topped the league in receiving numbers (135). On the other hand, Prescott also ruled the quarterback charts.

CeeDee Lamb in 2023 – 135 receptions, 1,749 receiving yards, 12 touchdowns (league high)

Dak Prescott in 2023 – 410 completions (league high) on 590 passes, 4,516 receiving yards, 36 touchdowns (league high)

It looks even more impressive as Prescott led the league in interceptions (15) just a year ago in 2022. The quick turnaround happened when Lamb played with rivals as well. That’s why he trusts his receiver’s ability to come back.

“You’re going to have days that aren’t to your standard, especially when your standard is as high as it is when you’re CeeDee Lamb,” Prescott said. “I just know the way he approaches this game and the way he loves this game, and I knew he was going to answer back. Hearing him in postgame say whether it’s good or bad, my next game is my best game, that is the mentality. He wears it, he practices that way, and it’s no surprise when we went out there and did what he did tonight.”

2025 is a similar year. Everyone doubted CeeDee Lamb. But he gave one of the perfect answers you could imagine. Add in the Thanksgiving celebrations from teammates, and the Cowboys are taking all the right steps.