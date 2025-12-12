CeeDee Lamb Sends Strong Message on George Pickens After Dak Prescott Defended WR

Essentials Inside The Story CeeDee Lamb on George Pickens criticism after his poor game against the Lions

Dak Prescott backs his receiver amid mounting criticism

Dallas Cowboys trust Pickens to regain elite form

George Pickens has been the Dallas Cowboys‘ top receiver in 2025. His fellow receiver and long-time Dallas receiver CeeDee Lamb has also seen Pickens run routes like no other. But all it took was one poor game for Pickens to be at the center of criticism. However, before the Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings this week, Lamb has come forward in the receiver’s defense.

“I just feel like they were waiting on him to have a bad game. It was quiet all season, and he was averaging 100, 110, doing crazy things, but the one opportunity that he got, he didn’t step up to their appreciation, and I feel like for us to come out victorious it wasn’t just all on him,” Lamb said on criticism of Pickens’ poor game against the Lions.

No doubt the Detroit Lions were prepared for Pickens. In 13 games, he has 78 receptions (seventh in league), 1,179 receiving yards (third), and eight touchdowns (fifth). There have been games when George Pickens single-handedly kept them in the game, especially during Week 4 to 6 when Lamb was dealing with an ankle sprain.

In those games, George Pickens had 19 receptions for 359 yards and four touchdowns. He helped the team tie Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers. Even now, the Cowboys are counting on him to return to his explosive form as Lamb recovers from a concussion. All this talk started when Richard Sherman accused Pickens of not wanting to play at his full capacity against the Lions in Week 14, but the receiver replied harshly in a now-deleted Instagram post. ‘This public back-and-forth has only added another layer of drama to the Cowboys’ challenging season.

Apart from Lamb, quarterback Dak Prescott also has a similar sentiment for George Pickens. He also wants the receiver to leave such concerns behind and play for the team.

Dak Prescott wants George Pickens to lead

The game against the Lions could be counted as a bad day for the receiver. Pickens finished with only 5 receptions for 37 yards and no score. That’s his lowest yards performance since the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. Still, quarterback Prescott has full faith in his young receiver.

“He’s responded great. Just came in like a pro, as I expected him to do. When you’re playing to the level he is and to the standard or anybody’s expectations when you play the way that he does,” Prescott said while defending Pickens.

“I’m sure y’all spoken to him, and he owns that. He’s had a hell of a week of practice, and he’s going to continue to finish that way. There’s no doubt all that is going to just transpire into the game.”

There’s no doubt in the locker room that George Pickens will make a great comeback. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones also believe that the receiver would help win crucial moments again. The temporary drop in form is just a momentary thing.

Fans are also hoping the same thing. If they want a seat in the playoffs, they need all players at full capacity.