CeeDee Lamb’s 4-Word Message on Micah Parsons & Warns Packers Star Ahead of Uncertain Debut

Ever since Micah Parsons‘ move to the Packers, a narrative has quietly been building around the Cowboys. Almost as if the Cowboys are doomed to have a disastrous season simply because Micah isn’t here anymore. And when you see your franchise being constantly underestimated, you need to channel that into inspiration. That’s exactly what CeeDee Lamb is trying to do, and he made it clear with a 4-word message.

Yes, when asked about whether the fans are underestimating what this year’s Cowboys team can be, CeeDee Lamb was rather…nonchalant. “Absolutely. But it’s fine,” he said.

Then came the follow-up question: whether that lack of respect angers and/or motivates them? His answer? You know it. “Absolutely. But it’s fine.” As airy as ever. But let’s talk about it. Are people right to not expect too much from this Cowboys team?

CeeDee, his nonchalant persona went out the window the minute he was asked about facing his former teammate, Micah Parsons. “The worst. It’s going to be weird. It’s going to be conflicting,” he said. Yeah, weird is one word for it. Seeing Parsons in anything other than white and blue makes you rub your eyes. CeeDee also cautioned his ex-teammate, “And I hope he is not in the backfield in 2 seconds. Dead a–.” Shots are fired. It will be a sight to see them playing against each other.

The recent years haven’t given many reasons to expect much out of this franchise. Talk about how Jerry runs things, or talk about the offseason signings not being good enough. But most importantly, their QB hasn’t been himself. The Dallas Cowboys do not have a quarterback who is not in his prime. Maybe he was at a time. But ever since that ankle horror show in 2020, followed by a string of injuries, Prescott hasn’t been the man for the QB1 job at the biggest franchise in the world.

This season is almost entirely contingent on how he does. He said that the ankle woes and last year’s hamstring injury are behind him. He claimed that his running game will be a lot better this season, breaking that five-year-old curse. Funnily enough, his running game is the answer to whether people are underestimating or overestimating this Cowboys team.

And as for Micah, it hasn’t been the ideal start to his new chapter as he’s doubtful for the season opener.

Micah Parsons’ availability for the Lions game is up in the air

Parsons has an L4/L5 facet-joint sprain that limits his pass-rushing ability. He’s been restricted in practice. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported the back injury is “legitimate.” But despite it, he’s likely to make an appearance in the opener vs the Lions. Even Packers’ Quay Walker claimed that Parsons would be full go in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll get a more concrete idea when the Packers release the injury list the day after.

via Imago Credits: X.com/@mattschneidman

But this isn’t a typical sprain. Not for Parsons. Right before the trade to Green Bay, the Cowboys had Parsons on a five-day corticosteroid plan to ease the back tightness, plus a PT program to keep him loose. So yes, he will need injections to step on the field.

Adam Schefter doubled down on it. “Packers LB Micah Parsons has been dealing with an L4/L5 facet joint sprain in his back, and he may take an epidural injection before Sunday’s game vs. the Lions if needed to help him play,” he said. So, yes. A little risky, to say the least.