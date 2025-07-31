CeeDee Lamb’s 6-Figure Demand From Micah Parsons and Contract Advice for the Cowboys Star

“Further away from a deal in late July/early August than we were in late March/early April,” Adam Schefter dropped that bomb on Pat McAfee’s show Tuesday. The ESPN insider wasn’t sugar-coating Dallas’ mess with Micah Parsons. Four months of negotiations have regressed, not advanced. The Cowboys haven’t even reportedly put an official offer on the table. Schefter added that the two sides have gone backward, not forward, and aren’t speaking very much these days, if at all. But amidst all these, CeeDee Lamb has come up to openly talk about the scenario.

Training camp arrived with zero progress. Parsons showed up anyway, but his frustration is evident in every interview. The standoff has reportedly turned personal. Dallas risks losing their franchise cornerstone over contract stubbornness. The struggles continue to mount for a franchise that can’t close deals with its own stars. And CeeDee Lamb knows exactly what Micah Parsons is going through.

Last August, Lamb missed almost all of training camp before signing his four-year extension. The All-Pro receiver fought the same contract battle with Dallas that Parsons faces now. This time, Lamb’s watching from the other side as his teammate battles the front office. On Wednesday, Lamb brought public support for Parsons. The receiver, in the press conference, came up with a message for his defensive teammate: “@MicahhParsons11 just needs to keep his head. This thing’ll get done. And when it does, we’ll all act like this never happened and I’ll ask him for $100,000.” When pressed about the money request, Lamb stayed coy. “See, now you’re being nosey about my money.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The playful tone masked serious advice underneath. A week earlier, Lamb offered more direct counsel about dealing with Jerry Jones. “Obviously playing this media game with Jerry is not the best. It’s not fun. It’s not recommended. (Micah) knows what he brings to the table. He should get what he deserves. I’m not indulging in any of the craziness that they got going, but I do want Micah to get paid, soon.” Lamb understands the Cowboys’ negotiation style. They wait until the last possible moment. They let contracts drag into camp. They play hardball with their own stars. Dak Prescott went through it. Lamb survived it. Now Parsons gets his turn in the Jerry Jones’ pressure cooker.

Meanwhile, Lamb’s focusing on his new offensive weapon. Dallas traded for George Pickens this offseason, giving Lamb a legitimate deep threat opposite him. The chemistry between the receivers has impressed coaches early in camp. “He’s an incredible athlete, an incredible football player. His ability to go up and get the ball, you guys haven’t seen it yet. But those days are literally coming. He’s like a caged animal. And so am I.”

The Pickens addition should take pressure off Lamb in the passing game. Double teams will be harder to justify with another elite receiver demanding attention. Lamb sees long-term potential in their partnership. “I’m glad he’s here. He knows I love him. I tell him every day that I’m happy for him. Hope we go together for X amount of years. I don’t care. I just know we’re not fitting to do this for (only) one.”

Adam Schefter’s Tuesday report painted a grim picture of Parsons’ negotiations. “The two sides have gone backwards, not forwards. I don’t think they’re speaking very much these days, if at all. This negotiation, when it was a negotiation, has gone sideways. It’s not a negotiation right now. There’s really no conversation about getting a deal done.” Still, Cowboys executive vice president. Stephen Jones insists the team wants to pay Parsons what he’s worth.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Stephen Jones claims Cowboys don’t delay deals

Stephen Jones stepped up to defend his family’s negotiation tactics this week. The Cowboys’ COO and co-owner pushed back against criticism about dragging out star contracts. With Micah Parsons still waiting for his extension, Jones insisted Dallas doesn’t play games with their players’ money. Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas to share his side of the story. “We don’t drag deals out,” he said. “We do deals when there’s an opportunity to do a deal. Certainly, no one knows what’s going on… internally with agents. Sometimes players and agents aren’t ready to pull the trigger until they see other cards play.” The explanation sounded rehearsed, almost defensive.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys Dec 22, 2024 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones walks on the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTimxHeitmanx 20241222_map_sh2_035

Recent history suggests a different story. CeeDee Lamb missed most of training camp last August before Dallas finally caved with a massive extension. Dak Prescott was franchise-tagged twice before signing his second contract. The Cowboys have made waiting a trademark move under Jerry Jones’ leadership. Stephen Jones believes the team is paying a price for these negotiation tactics and disagrees with the narrative that the team drags out extensions. However, July brought harsher words from Jerry Jones himself. “Just because we sign him, doesn’t mean we’re going to have him,” the owner said about Parsons. Jerry Jones also criticized both Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott for missing time due to injury last season, throwing shade at his defensive star for getting hurt.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“He was hurt [four, not six] games last year. Seriously. I remember signing a player for the highest paid at the position in the league, and he got knocked out two-thirds of the year, Dak Prescott,” Jones continued. The comments stung because they questioned Parsons’ durability and value. Parsons has remained professional despite the ongoing situation. “As far as I’m here and under contract, I’m going to do what I have to do to perform at the highest level, but if this is the end, this is the end,” he told reporters recently. The resignation in his voice was unmistakable. The standoff continues as Brian Schottenheimer takes over as head coach. Parsons could spend at least part of August waiting to see if the Cowboys will match his asking price. Stephen Jones can defend their approach as much as he wants, but the pattern speaks louder than words.