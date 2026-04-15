Cowboys CEO Breaks Silence on League’s Trade Interest in George Pickens Amid Contract Standoff With Jerry Jones

Essentials Inside The Story The Dallas Cowboys hold the leverage for now

George Pickens stays locked in with Dak Prescott

Whispers of a surprise landing spot refuse to go away

It’s been a bumpy and unsettled contract situation between the Dallas Cowboys and George Pickens, as no real progress has been made towards cementing his long-term future at AT&T Stadium. Amid this uncertainty, the Cowboys CEO, Stephen Jones, provided a new update on the rumored potential trade deal for Pickens, who had the non-exclusive franchise tag placed on him back in late February.

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“Stephen Jones said on @1053thefan that so far the Cowboys have “had no one call with interest in George Pickens,” regarding a potential trade,” noted ESPN NFL Nation reporter Todd Archer on X.

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The 25-year-old was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to America’s Team in the 2025 campaign, where he enjoyed his career-best season, leading the offense (1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 93 receptions) alongside Dak Prescott. His one-year contract expired after the culmination of the 2025 season, and he officially entered free agency in March. Jerry Jones put a franchise tag on him, extending the negotiation period until July 15, 2026.

It’s been a month since the franchise tag was added to Pickens’ contract, but the Cowboys’ owner mentioned during the NFL Annual League Meeting that there has been no formal extension talk between the two parties. However, with the current $27.3 million non-exclusive franchise tag, he will be eligible to play the upcoming season.

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Jerry Jones is notorious for being a tough negotiator, but he previously expressed his uncertainty on whether to reach a deal through Pickens himself or his agent, David Mulugheta. Mulugheta was also Micah Parsons’ agent, who ultimately helped in his trade to the Green Bay Packers, a move that the Cowboys still regret after their defense’s dismal showing last campaign.

Stephen Jones also implied that even if there were trade interest from other NFL teams, he wouldn’t have considered it, avoiding the same mistake made during Micah Parsons’ time.

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Meanwhile, if America’s Team fails to sign the 2025 Pro-Bowler in a multi-year deal before the July deadline, they will not be eligible to negotiate his contract further until the conclusion of the 2026 season, as doing so is prohibited under the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

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Although his situation remains unsolved at the moment, he is reportedly still working out with the quarterback Dak Prescott this offseason, which is a positive sign. The wide receiver is seemingly upbeat for his fifth NFL season.

George Pickens remains excited for his 5th season, while a potential trade proposal emerges

George Pickens, a second-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, struggled through his initial three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before finally settling into his groove at the Dallas Cowboys.

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Playing 15 of the 17 games last season, the 25-year-old ranked third in the league with 1,429 receiving yards, while he sat in the top ten in total receptions (93) and receiving TDs (9). Regardless of where he plays next season, he is seemingly looking forward to carrying on the momentum in his fifth campaign.

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“But definitely year five gonna be another movie,” Pickens said in his Instagram video this week.

Following his elite production last season, he would be eager to surpass those impressive numbers in the 2026 campaign, and he could potentially attain that target playing on a team with formidable offensive units like the Baltimore Ravens, a name that emerged in a major trade proposal.

“Baltimore could use a legitimate No. 1 receiver, and Pickens would certainly fill that need,” noted Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox recently.

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The Ravens offense is already bolstered with Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and Zay Flowers, and adding Pickens would be the cherry on top. The 25-year-old could seamlessly complement the wide receiver unit with Flowers, who had two consecutive seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards. Pickens’ elite catching and deep threat abilities would not only elevate Lamar Jackson’s numbers but also make the Ravens a Super Bowl contender.

Now, it remains to be seen whether Knox’s trade prediction becomes a reality or Pickens commits to the long-term future with America’s Team.