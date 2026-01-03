Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones Sharply Criticizes Matt Eberflus After Coach’s Concerning Admission

The Dallas Cowboys failed to find a playoff berth in the 2025 season. It’s their 30th season without a Super Bowl. Now, the CEO, Stephen Jones, and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus are openly feuding. It’s a sharp change!

“I don’t think we ever established what we were as a defense. We really weren’t a team that created turnovers. We didn’t get the ball, ” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “We’ll go all in.”

It’s a sharp turn from his take after the first few weeks. Stephen Jones was supportive of Eberflus’ actions and hoped that the defense would evolve to win games. It never did.

After 17 weeks, the Cowboys are ranked 32nd in the passing defense, by allowing a league-high 4,291 passing yards with 33 touchdowns. They faltered in the rushing defense as well, with rivals scoring 23 rushing scores against them, second-highest in the league.

It can be attributed to their failure to intercept the opponents. They are 31st in the league with only six interceptions.

The Cowboys CEO then talked about their vision for the 2026 season. That’s when things got serious.

“Bottom line, we need an identity on the defensive side of the ball. I don’t think we established that this year. Whether it’s Coach (Matt) Eberflus or whoever it is, we have to create an identity,” Jones added.

The resentment started after Eberflus went all out and took shots at the owner and GM, Jerry Jones, for jeopardizing the defense by letting Micah Parsons go.

“Obviously, you had an All-Pro pass rusher that wins really quick,” Eberflus said. “That is going to help any defense. If it’s Micah or if it’s Myles Garrett. That impact player is always going to help. You can’t look back. It is what it is.”

