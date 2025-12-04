Chaotic Russell Wilson Decision Forced George Pickens To Exit Steelers Amid Cowboys Contract Talks – Report

Some NFL exits are clean, while others are packed with tension, missed meetings, and sideline drama. George Pickens’ departure from Pittsburgh was the latter. His move to Dallas wasn’t just a trade; it was an escape from a situation that pushed him to a breaking point. And now, as the Cowboys consider a long-term deal, the story of why he left the Steelers seems clearer.

The turning point began with Pittsburgh’s unstable quarterback setup. Last season, Russell Wilson started as QB1. Justin Fields was added on a short-term deal. Neither was locked in as the future. The rotating plan created a weekly guessing game that frustrated Pickens.

As one Steelers source put it, “That’s where a lot of the issues from Pittsburgh stem from. He didn’t have stability at quarterback.” Another added, “The stuff he couldn’t control, he had a hard time dealing with, and a quarterback’s play is not in his control.” The result was inconsistent targets, rising tension, and a growing belief he couldn’t thrive there.

By the time tension spilled into the open, most memorably when he pushed Jourdan Lewis to the ground during a Cowboys game, the Steelers were already questioning whether his maturity could be managed. “He’s a child,” a team source said, even while admitting “the playmaking is breathtaking.” His lateness to meetings also became a problem. Teammates liked him. Coaches struggled to reach him.

Dallas saw the same talent, but with a different environment. The Cowboys believed Dak Prescott’s leadership and CeeDee Lamb’s presence would stabilize Pickens. A Steelers source who advised them agreed, saying he would flourish with “an alpha quarterback” and a strong receiver room. Once the trade was completed, Pickens quickly adapted to the structure. Prescott earned his respect. Lamb welcomed him. Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer built trust immediately.

The payoff has been massive. Pickens is now one of the NFL’s top receivers, posting career highs across the board. His discipline isn’t perfect; he has missed buses and received fines, but Dallas has absorbed it without panic.

As contract negotiations approach, the Cowboys find themselves in a familiar position that Pittsburgh once faced: balancing personality with performance. The key difference now is that Pittsburgh never had a solid quarterback situation. That might just be why Pickens has finally blossomed into the player the Steelers always envisioned.

And now, it’s even more crucial, as Pickens is back to full health and ready to take on Detroit.

George Pickens returns at full strength for critical Week 14 test

The Dallas Cowboys have finally found their rhythm. Three straight wins have revived a season that once felt stuck in neutral. Yet the NFC picture is unforgiving in 2025, and momentum alone hasn’t lifted Dallas into postseason territory. At 6-5-1, they remain on the outside, needing a near-perfect final stretch to stay alive.

Now comes Detroit. The 7-5 Lions host Thursday night’s clash, and a Cowboys victory would vault Dallas ahead of them in the standings, slotting them eighth and within striking distance of the Top 7. Every game matters. Every player matters. And that’s why George Pickens’ status became the story of the week.

Pickens has been dealing with knee and calf injuries after recent victories, and there were concerns following the Philadelphia game that lingered even after the win against Kansas City. As they prepared for Week 14, he was still limited in practice. But things took a turn for the better. By Tuesday, he was a full participant, and he maintained that status on Wednesday, putting any doubts to rest. With no injury designation, he’s ready to take on a full workload.

This is significant because his contributions have been vital to Dallas’ passing game. Pickens has racked up 73 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 95.2 yards per game on 105 targets. His presence is crucial for the Cowboys’ offense at a time when they can’t afford to lose any ground.

Meanwhile, the stakes rise. The Cowboys must keep winning. The Lions won’t make it that easy. But Dallas arrives with its top weapon ready, its offense intact, and its margin for error disappearing.

The spotlight now shifts to Thursday night. A win keeps the streak alive. And perhaps keeps the season alive as well.