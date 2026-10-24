Cowboys Cheerleaders Launch Legal Battle Against Grammy-Nominated Rock Band After Forming Their Own Union

Rock bands have staged plenty of chaos, but a shootout featuring cheerleader lookalikes may be a first. However, when a Grammy-nominated band’s Black Parade anniversary show featured a staged shootout with cheerleaders in DCC-style uniforms, the company behind the real Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC) didn’t back down.

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Pro Silver Star Ltd. (The corporate owner of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders) has filed a legal case against My Chemical Romance.

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“The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are seeing red after the band My Chemical Romance allegedly fooled fans with lookalikes wearing their signature blue-and-white uniforms during a bloody staged shootout at the group’s sold-out Hollywood Bowl concert,” per NY Post on Instagram.

The fiasco came to light on October 21, 2026 (Night 1 of Residency) when My Chemical Romance (MCR) kicked off their five-night residency at the Hollywood Bowl, The Black Parade, a theatrical production set within a fictional, oppressive dictatorship.

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During the song “Teenagers,” a group of female backup dancers took the stage in outfits identical to the signature DCC uniforms to perform a traditional pom-pom cheer routine.

But as the next song, “Disenchanted,” began, armed actors representing the fictional “Draag regime” (the antagonists of the tour’s storyline) marched onto the stage. The dancers, then, swapped their pom-poms for semi-automatic prop rifles and opened fire on the soldiers. The characters on both sides were seemingly gunned down, with the cheerleader lookalikes portrayed as being shot and crawling off the smoke-filled stage.

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A day later, on October 22, several videos and images of the mock shootout went viral across social media, where users expressed confusion, with several posts mistaken that the real DCC crew was performing live with the band.

Shocked by the online confusion and the violent context given to their family-friendly brand, Pro Silver Star Ltd. issued an emergency cease-and-desist letter to MCR’s management, demanding they halt the use of the lookalike uniforms.

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However, My Chemical Romance defied the letter and took the Hollywood Bowl stage for Night 2, performing the same firefight sequence with the cheerleader outfits.

Subsequently, on October 23, 2026, attorney Alex Spiro, representing Pro Silver Star Ltd., filed a civil lawsuit in the District Court of Dallas County, Texas, requesting an emergency temporary restraining order (TRO) and a preliminary injunction to bar the band from using the trademarked attire for the remaining three shows of their residency (scheduled for Oct 24, Oct 30, and Oct 31).

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If the TRO is granted, My Chemical Romance will be legally banned from using the trademarked blue-and-white uniform design. Since they still have shows scheduled at the Hollywood Bowl (including tonight, October 24, as well as October 30 and 31), the band would be forced to swap the lookalike outfits for generic clothing or risk being held in contempt of court.

Meanwhile, if the TRO is denied, MCR will continue using the outfits for the duration of The Black Parade residency while the broader lawsuit proceeds through the standard, slower legal channels.