Cheerleaders Pour Their Heart Out for Cowboys’ Reece Weaver After Dallas Group Leaders’ Announcement

Under the glittering lights of AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC) are all set to step into a transformative 2025-26 season! The DCC auditions have gone next level. Back in Season 1, Kelli Finglass, who heads the whole program, said about 500 hopefuls applied online. All they had to send was a headshot, a full-length photo, a quick 20-second intro, and a 60-second freestyle dance video. But now, thanks to the show blowing up in popularity, Kelli admitted in Season 2 that those numbers have skyrocketed, possibly into the thousands. So yeah, the competition’s getting fierce. But, amidst the pomp and show, the team paused to celebrate one of DCC’s brightest stars, Reece Weaver.

Reece Weaver just turned 23. Her journey from Alabama Crimson Tide dancer to Netflix standout on America’s Sweethearts is truly inspiring. Whether performing for Dolly Parton, leading Thunderstruck routines, or balancing marriage with Will Allman, her college sweetheart, Reece is a DCC star who handles everything with poise. And speaking of stars, the DCC just dropped their 2025-26 Group Leader lineup, with the ultimate dream team ready to lead.

On July 10, 2025, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders introduced the eight official Group Leaders this season. It includes Karley Swindel, Megan McElaney, Lea Tunnell, Tori, Anna Sundvold (aka Anna Kate), Marissa Phillips, Kelee, and Kleine Powell. With the post captioned, “Ready to lead with grit and grace 💙 Introducing the 2025-26 Group Leaders!” the DCC community celebrated the announcement. Now, as the team prepares for the upcoming NFL schedule, fans are waiting for the DCC to perform with their flair and charm.

Expand Post

Amidst these announcements, DCC didn’t forget to celebrate the birthday of one of their very own. Their Instagram account shared a birthday post featuring Reece, as they captioned it, “Cupcakes & confetti 💖 Happy Birthday, Reece!” Born on July 9, 2002, in Jacksonville, Florida, Reece has been dancing since the age of 3. Studying at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts and later the University of Alabama, she brought her Southern grace and Crimson Tide pride all the way to Dallas in 2023. With this, she earned a spot on the DCC team in her first tryout, which is indeed a rare and demanding feat.

In the last year alone, Reece has performed at the Thanksgiving halftime show featuring Lainey Wilson, “Thunderstruck” routines at home games, and even for Dolly Parton, Kacey Musgraves, and at the F1 Race Track. Marrying the love of her life, Will Allman, on April 20, 2024, in a romantic Florida ceremony, she is now transforming her platform into financial stability, becoming an influencer with millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram.

And, as DCC’s birthday post for Reece hit the internet, fans came together to send their best wishes.

Fans and close friends celebrated Reece Weaver’s day!

The DCC’s birthday tribute to Reece Weaver on IG turned into a lovefest, as they came together to celebrate one of the team’s most beloved stars. From fellow cheerleaders to loyal Netflix viewers, they flooded the comment section. Fellow DCC member Madie Krueger sweetly shared, “Happy birthday to our girl! We love you.🩷🫶🏼🎂🥳.” Close friend Charly Barby added, “Best friend!!!! OUR PRINCESS. I love you Reecie!!!”

Even fans couldn’t keep calm. One of them proudly declared, “I’M THE BIGGEST REECE FAN,” while another fan wrote, “By far the best cheerleader they have,” with a fire emoji. Clearly, Reece, who joined the DCC as a rookie in the 2023-2024 season, has won the hearts of many. Echoing the sentiment, one user gushed, “OMG HAPPY BIRTHDAY REECE!! Your like one of my favorites on the show!!”

But that’s not where it ends. Another longtime supporter chimed in hours later with, “Happy Birthday to America’s sweetest Sweetheart! Have the best day.” And guess what? Even Reece replied to the post with, “So much love for my DCC fam🥹🩷,” expressing her gratitude to the community and her fans. This definitely has made the day for her admirers.

Indeed, Reece has captivated a wide audience through America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders on Netflix. As she celebrates another year, one thing is clear: Reece isn’t just a standout on the field; she is a fan favorite!