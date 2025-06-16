Cowboys Cheerleaders Turn Heads With Official Announcement After Documentary Reveal

“America’s Sweethearts” are returning to action once again with new faces and a whirlwind of talents. Following a revamped and highly interactive audition process, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC) welcomed a new class of elite candidates this week to The Star in Frisco. Undoubtedly, the DCC continues to make an impact in the domain of sideline entertainment since its founding in 1972.

Evolving from traditional high school cheer squads in the ’60s to glamorous, dance-forward performers, they have nailed it with their signature white boots and star-spangled uniforms. Their impressive moves never cease to astound us, whether they perform in front of 80,000 fans at AT&T Stadium or perform for U.S. troops overseas. And now, once again, the DCC is entering the new season with full zest.

Taking to the IG handle, @dccheerleaders, the team has accelerated the pace. They announced, “Welcome to Training Camp 2025.” Under the longtime leadership of Kelli Finglass (Senior Director) and Judy Trammell (Head Choreographer), after a rigorous audition, the DCC team has now entered the training camp.

For the first time in DCC history, the audition process expanded into a live, five-city Texas tour. Aptly named DCC On Tour, at each stop, including Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Midland, and El Paso, the audience took to voting for their favourite candidates. The road to Frisco began online in early May, as candidates submitted their headshots, full-body photos, and freestyle dance videos. The finalists then proceeded to Round 2 either virtually or through the DCC On Tour experience.

The ultimate competition has now begun, as they will now compete for one of 36 coveted spots on the final roster. As the months-long search process ends, the final squad announcement is expected in late July. The candidates who are going into the Training Camp are now considered DCC trainees. And, they will now undergo intensive multi-week preparation through dance, fitness, etiquette, and media training.

While being a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader is a paid, part-time role, the expectations are full-time in spirit. Team members are expected to attend all Cowboys home games while participating in 3–4 rehearsals per week. And, they also need to make appearances at charitable and promotional events.

The DCC also serves as an ambassador of the Cowboys brand. As the public interest in the DCC has gained further momentum with a Netflix docuseries, fans will be excited to know that the second season will be released soon.

Netflix docuseries on DCC returns with high stakes and drama

Netflix has officially dropped the trailer for Season 2 of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. And, it is going to be yet another emotional rollercoaster ride with more high kicks, harder decisions, and a glimpse of what goes behind the formation of America’s most iconic cheerleading squad.

Following its breakout success last spring, with over 2.3 million views in its first four days, the Emmy-winning team behind Cheer and Last Chance U is back to document the 2024–2025 DCC season, capturing the essence of it all.

Director Greg Whiteley said in an interview with Variety, “They take something that is extremely difficult and make it look graceful and effortless. So you dismiss it.” Whiteley continued, “If you knew how hard it was to do what these girls are doing!… It’s beautiful and edgy and cool.”

America’s Sweethearts Season 2, produced by One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures, and Campfire Studios, has seven new hour-long episodes, that is set to premiere on June 18, 2025. With hundreds of aspiring dancers competing for only 36 coveted spots, get a look into the high stakes and intense pressure this Wednesday. Be sure to tap into that energy!