“Chill Out a Bit”: FOX Sports Broadcaster Calls Out Dak Prescott on Live TV After Cowboys’ QB Questions Fans

Dallas Cowboys went 7-9-1 in 2025 and missed the playoffs for a second straight season, so a 0-1 start this season after losing to the New York Giants was always going to test the patience of the Cowboys Nation. That is the backdrop for Dak Prescott’s comments this week, when asked about a fan’s disappointment.

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“I love our fans, but you know I don’t necessarily feel like I need to speak to that fan, you know, sorry for them. If they’re a real fan, they’ll stick with it, they’ll trust it,” Prescott said.

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However, Prescott’s comments didn’t land with everyone, as FOX Sports broadcaster Chris Broussard publicly called out the Dallas Cowboys QB on First Things First for his response.

“I’m just starting to wish Dak would chill out a little bit. I mean, just say, look, we didn’t play well. I get why fans are frustrated. That was a terrible loss, and I get it. Maybe the Giants really are good. I thought they did look good… But if you’re struggling against the Giants, who are you gonna beat? And in this [week], if you lose to the Commanders at home, who are you beating cause their schedule – it’s tough.”

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Last Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys faced the New York Giants in their season opener, Week 1 game. After ending their 2025 campaign with a 7-9-1 record, the Cowboys entered 2026 with a revamped defensive unit, hiring Christian Parker as the new DC and signing veterans like Rashan Gary and Von Miller.

Yet, the Giants, with first-year HC John Harbaugh and 2nd-year QB Jaxson Dart, came out strong and defeated the Cowboys 28-20. The defense surrendered 394 total yards, while allowing the Giants to convert 9 out of 11 third downs.

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Fans were particularly disappointed with the Cowboys’ performance, considering how owner Jerry Jones and QB Dak Prescott had built the expectations ahead of the 2026 season.

“I like what we’ve got in our coaching staff. I like what we’ve got in the makeup of our players. I think we’re extraordinarily sound in the way we’re approaching all sides of the ball. So, it’s unquestionably founded on the fact that in my mind, we’re not hanging by a thread any place,” Jones said in August.

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“We’ve got a chance to go in here. Are we going to have to improve as we go along as a team? Of course, we are. But if we do have what I think is a non-aggressive or non-overly optimistic idea about how we’re going to improve, I think we can be a contender.”

These were Jerry Jones’s words before the 2026 season even began. However, following the Week 1 loss against the Giants, the Cowboys owner simply turned the page, noting: “We’re not at the level that we thought we would be.”

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In Week 2, Dak Prescott & Co. will host the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 20. As of now, DC Christian Parker has assessed and communicated the mistakes made during the Week 1 game.

“I showed them the plays that I was referencing, that I didn’t feel great about. Then, we showed the good and the bad throughout the game, and how we can build upon that and correct those,” Parker recently said in a press conference.

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Meanwhile, Fox Sports broadcaster Chris Broussard has suggested that the Cowboys QB should focus more on putting out a strong performance on the field. In Week 1, against the Giants, Prescott threw for only 175 yards, a sharp decline in his performance compared to last season. If the Cowboys and Dak Prescott want to be Super Bowl contenders this year, they need to put up a winning performance from Week 2 onwards.