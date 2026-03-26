Christian Parker Receives Update on Donovan Ezeiruaku As Cowboys DE Shares Rehab Progress

Essentials Inside The Story Ezeiruaku is recovering from hip labrum surgery performed in late January

Donovan played in all 17 games and recorded two sacks and 40 tackles in his rookie season

Christian Parker to implement a 3-4 scheme to fix the Cowboys defensive gaps

The Dallas Cowboys‘ new DC, Christian Parker, is in charge of a defense that finished among the worst in the NFL, ranking 30th overall in yards allowed (377.0 per game) and 32nd in Passing Defense (251.5 yards/game). Parker’s massive overhaul includes implementing a 3-4 defensive scheme, something that hasn’t happened in Dallas for a very long time. For the scheme to work, the DC needs all his key defensive players aligned, and an update from their 2025 first-round pick is coming at the right time.

“Cowboys DE Donovan Ezeiruaku sharing some rehab progress on his Instagram,” the Star Telegram’s Nick Harris reported. “The 2025 second-round pick had hip labrum surgery in late January and is expected to miss most of the offseason program. His status for training camp should be 100%.”

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The update comes after Donovan Ezeiruaku shared videos of his rehab on Instagram following a hip surgery to repair a labrum tear five weeks ago. Reportedly, the defensive end will miss significant time during the offseason program but is expected to be back for the training camp.

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The Boston College product had a decent rookie season after featuring in all 17 games (nine starts), recording two sacks, ​12 ⁠quarterback hits, 40 tackles (nine for losses), one forced fumble, and ​one safety. He also ​played 604 snaps on defense and 85 ​on special teams.

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While these aren’t superstar numbers, Ezeiruaku has the backing of head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who feels “really good about Eze and what he’s capable of.” Schottenheimer also confirmed a positional change for Ezeiruaku during the NFL Combine to fit into Christian Parker’s new defensive scheme.

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“These outside linebackers for us, the first thing that they’re gonna do is number one, set the edge of the running game. Number two, they’re gonna affect the damn quarterback. And then occasionally, they’ll drop.” Schottenheimer said.

“The really good ones, you don’t drop them very often, but you do it a little bit, and so what you want to see with guys like that, which we saw this year with Donovan, was when they drop, are they comfortable? Do they have movement skills? You see them, they look like a fish out of water? And all those answers for him are very, very positive.”

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Schottenheimer’s trust in Donovan stems from his stellar college career. As a defensive end, Ezeiruaku led the ACC with 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss in his last season for Boston while recording three forced fumbles. Furthermore, his scouting report by NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein highlights his proficiency in this system.

“Slightly undersized outside linebacker for a 3-4 front with long arms and plus athleticism,” Zierlein wrote in Ezeiruaku’s NFL.com draft profile. “Ezeiruaku uses every bit of his length, paired with aggression, to mitigate size differences at the point of attack. Ezeiruaku’s play demeanor, skill, and athletic talent are the underpinnings of a productive starter with three-down value.”

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Ezeiruaku is on track to be ready for training camp, giving Parker another option at outside linebacker. He will join a group of new additions that includes Darrion Kendrick, Rashan Gary, Jalen Thompson, P.J. Locke, Otito Ogbonnia, and Tyrus Wheat. With the roster starting to take shape, Schottenheimer wasted no time in sending a clear message ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Schottenheimer believes that the Cowboys did a good job in the offseason so far

After a 7-9-1 season, the Dallas Cowboys have been on the front foot throughout the 2026 offseason, making crucial moves to improve their defense. Jerry Jones and Co. have also retained quality players like Javonte Williams and George Pickens to ensure continuity on the offensive side of the ball.

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When asked about these moves, head coach Brian Schottenheimer expressed elation with the team’s progress so far in the offseason.

“I think it starts with the guys we brought back first and foremost. I’m always going to start with George and Javonte, guys like that that we’ve signed back on the offensive side of the ball. Getting a chance to get a guy like Rashan Gary, who I’ve had to compete against a lot, he’s just an incredible football player, has been from the time he was a senior in high school through Michigan.”

Schotty also explained the Cowboys’ strategy for the upcoming NFL draft, with America’s Team holding eight picks, including two first-round selections.

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“I think we did a really good job of setting ourselves up to be able to draft natural and draft pure, which is what you want to do,” Schottenheimer said. “You don’t want to have to be forced to reach for a player; that’s when you make mistakes.”

With Ezeiruaku on track and a wave of new defensive additions in place, the Cowboys appear to be taking serious steps toward addressing their 2025 defensive shortcomings. If Schottenheimer and Parker can develop the talent they have assembled, Dallas may be poised for a significant turnaround in 2026.