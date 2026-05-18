Cowboys Coach Enters NFL’s Accelerator Program To Land HC Opportunity After Impressing With Dak Prescott & Co

The upcoming week is going to be very crucial for the Dallas Cowboys‘ offensive coordinator Klayton Adams. Next week could give him the kind of exposure that changes the trajectory of his career. And if the Dallas Cowboys offense continues to rank among the NFL’s best in 2026, his name is only going to gain more momentum in head coaching conversations.

“#Cowboys Klayton Adams will be a part of the NFL’s accelerator program. The Dallas OC should get some legit HC looks next offseason if the offense repeats the same success this year,” Brandon Loree posted on X.

This program aims to introduce 34 promising candidates who could become head coaches and general managers in the future to NFL team owners. This helps in connecting them with NFL owners through networking events, interview preparation, and leadership development sessions.

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Adams, who is entering his second season as Dallas’ offensive coordinator, is one of 16 coaching candidates selected for the program. Former Cowboys defensive line coach and current Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde is also included in the group, along with former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. Other 18 participants were chosen for the general manager track.

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Initially, the Accelerator program was introduced back in 2022 in order to increase the diversity of leadership roles within the league until it was put on hold in 2025. It now returns during this week’s owner meetings in Orlando.

While the federal government has not formally scrutinized the program, it has become part of Florida’s ongoing criticism of the NFL’s diversity efforts.

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In a May 1, 2026, letter to Florida attorney general James Uthmeier, NFL general counsel Ted Ullyot explains how the league’s diversity policies comply with Florida and federal law.

“The Accelerator program is open to all individuals, regardless of race or sex.” Uthmeier wrote, “It provides an opportunity for prospective candidates for front office positions to participate in networking events, interview training, and facilitated development sessions.”

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However, as far as Adams is concerned, this is definitely a chance worth seizing, as he gets exposure when he needs it most in his coaching career.

Klayton Adams’ impressive stint with Dak Prescott & Co.

After spending time with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts, Klayton Adams came to work under Brian Schottenheimer in 2025. He made a huge impact in his debut season in Dallas, helping develop the most efficient offense in the NFL for the 2025 season.

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The Cowboys ended up finishing the season as the league’s second-best offense in terms of statistics, averaging 391.9 yards and 266.3 passing yards per game. A big factor behind their success was the performance of Dak Prescott, who managed to bounce back from a hamstring injury in the 2024 season, recording one of the best performances in his NFL career.

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He passed for 4,552 yards and threw 30 touchdowns, with only 10 interceptions and an impressive QBR of 70.2, ranking him fifth in the league. The offense also benefited from standout performances across the roster, including CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Javonte Williams.

One of Adams’ main focuses was shifting the mindset of the rushing attack. The offense was expected to be bold and “create violence in the game,” something that could easily be seen right away on the field. Despite injuries to four offensive linemen starters, the offense kept churning out production under Adams.

Tight end Jake Ferguson recently said the offense has only “barely scratched the surface,” showing the confidence surrounding the group heading into 2026.