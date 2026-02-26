Cowboys Coach Wants Brian Schottenheimer to Act on Tyler Smith’s Position Change After Controversy

INGLEWOOD, CA – AUGUST 11:Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith 73 during the Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams preseason game on August 11, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 11 Preseason Cowboys at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20240811152

INGLEWOOD, CA – AUGUST 11:Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith 73 during the Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams preseason game on August 11, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 11 Preseason Cowboys at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20240811152

Essentials Inside The Story Tyler Smith dominates inside

Moving him could weaken the one unit that consistently works

With Smith's knee trending the right way, Dallas can afford patience

The Dallas Cowboys face an important long-term decision when it comes to Tyler Smith and where he fits best along the offensive line moving into 2026 and beyond. Although Dallas originally drafted him with the idea that he would eventually take over at left tackle, an injury to Tyron Smith late in training camp forced a change in plans and pushed Tyler into a starting role at left guard. Once he settled inside, his play took off, and over the past three seasons, he has continued to excel whenever the team has kept him at that position. However, after the latest update on his knee surgery, the Cowboys have officially weighed in on whether a position switch is actually happening.

“I don’t know exactly what the answer is for the future,” Cowboys offensive coordinator Klayton Adams told 105.3 The Fan (as per Jon Machota’s X post). “(But) I know this, when we have those three inside guys (Smith, Cooper Beebe, Tyler Booker) playing together, it’s one of our greatest strengths. So, do we kind of want to soften one of the things we’re really good at to try to make up for another position? I think in an ideal world, no.”

Late-season injuries forced Dallas to shuffle the line, pushing Tyler Smith back to left tackle for the final two games of 2025, but that move looks more like a necessity than a long-term plan. Offensive coordinator Klayton Adams likely wants the head coach Brian Schottenheimer to keep Smith at left guard, where both the player and the unit have been at their best.

After all, Smith’s résumé backs that up: three straight Pro Bowls and a second-team All-Pro nod while playing inside. Shifting him now risks disrupting his level of play and the line’s chemistry. Smith himself hinted late last season that he’s most comfortable staying at guard. That said, the Dallas Cowboys still need stability at left tackle.

Projected starter Tyler Guyton remains a work in progress with limited starts and durability questions, meaning Dallas must stay flexible. It was also because of Guyton’s injuries in the 2025 season, which ultimately led him to injured reserve in December with an ankle injury. Therefore, the Cowboys had no choice but to make some adjustments.

In the future, if needed, Smith could slide back outside, with interior depth like T.J. Bass and Brock Hoffman filling in, or the team could explore a larger reshuffle involving Guyton and Terence Steele, though that would mean significant upheaval. For now, the preference is clear: keep continuity, keep Smith where he thrives, and avoid fixing one problem by creating another.

Smith, on the other hand, made it clear that he is ready to play anywhere that the team requires him to. When asked about the possibility of entering the game in place of Guyton, Smith did not hide his feelings about his position.

“I’m an All-Pro guard, bro,” Smith said. “That’s the simple truth if we’re just looking at stuff purely off facts. So we’ll see what happens, we’ll have those conversations when we have those conversations and kind of see where everybody’s head is at.”

Smith was drafted as the 24th overall pick in 2022 and immediately proved his value. He earned a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team after starting all 17 games at left tackle as a rookie, as per Pro Football Reference.

From there, he elevated his game even more, earning Second-team All-Pro honors in 2023 and three straight Pro Bowl selections from 2023 to 2025.

Looking at the history, he might be able to make the transition smoothly. However, it is not a guarantee that he would be able to dominate on the outside the way he does on the inside at guard. And that is the real problem. It might end up creating two problems instead of solving one. For now, Smith’s injury update is the best news for the Cowboys as they shape their roster.

Cowboys Tyler Smith injury update signals progress heading into the offseason

Tyler Smith quietly went through a minor cleanup procedure on his right knee shortly after the Pro Bowl, according to the sources. A little more than two weeks after the surgery, sources say he’s expected to be fully healthy before the Cowboys kick off their offseason program in April.

Looking back at last season, Smith dealt with a few bumps along the way. As per Pro Football Reference, he was listed with a questionable ankle injury during a matchup against the Washington Commanders and ended up inactive for that game. In Week 12, T.J. Bass stepped in at left guard while Smith worked through the injury.

The ankle issue originally popped up during the Cowboys’ Week 11 loss to the Texans. Although he managed to get in a limited practice session, it wasn’t enough for him to be cleared for the game.

His next opportunity to return came in Week 13 against the Giants, where he dressed but did not play. The ankle problem had first arisen during training camp, and although he was able to work through it for most of the season, it clearly required some careful attention.

Despite the setbacks, Smith was still able to start in all 16 games that he played in during the 2025 season.

And it has already been made clear just how much the Cowboys value him. He is currently playing out a four-year, $96 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid guard in the NFL.

Of course, when this much money is involved, any update on surgery draws attention. If Smith is healthy heading into the offseason, the Cowboys are hopeful they’ll have their veteran Pro Bowler back on the line, regardless of where he ends up playing.