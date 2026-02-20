Cowboys Coach Rips Up All Plans as Brian Schottenheimer Explains Hiring Decision

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Preseason-Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys Aug 26, 2023 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer on the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTimxHeitmanx 20230826_tbs_sh2_297

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Preseason-Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys Aug 26, 2023 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer on the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTimxHeitmanx 20230826_tbs_sh2_297

Essentials Inside The Story Dallas is making key defensive changes after a rough season.

The Cowboys' new DC is bringing a new identity to the unit.

The focus now shifts to how the roster fits the system.

Following the 2025 season that revealed all the flaws in Dallas’ defense, the new defensive coordinator has made one thing clear with a single promise. With Brian Schottenheimer backing the hire, it’s obvious that this change is all about addressing a defense that allowed points and big plays all season long.

“We’ll be 3-4 by nature,” said DC Christian Parker on the Cowboys’ defense.

That one line says a lot. Dallas lived in a 4-3 base last season, and it didn’t work. The defense was among the league’s worst all year and never really showed meaningful improvement across the 18-week campaign.

“The first thing is we’re going to be multiple,” explained his vision, via the team’s official website. “I think that whenever you form a defensive structure, it’s about the players that you have. So our core principles, we’ll be a 3-4 by nature, but 4-3 spacing will be appropriate, 4-2-5 in nickel, different front structures, coverages behind it. But I will say being multiple is probably the most important thing about it.”

The need for a new direction is written in the box scores. The 2025 defense was a sieve, surrendering a staggering 30.1 points per game and bleeding over 250 passing yards weekly, making it clear that the previous scheme was fundamentally broken.

It has been another difficult stretch for Dallas’ defense, which ranked among the league’s worst in 2025. Back-to-back disappointing defensive performances have also put added pressure on the offense to consistently deliver big plays.

Owner Jerry Jones and HC Schottenheimer both hinted that major defensive staff changes were coming. Soon after the season ended, they fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

The search for a replacement was extensive. Dallas reportedly interviewed 40 or more candidates before hiring Parker, the former passing game coordinator. When coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked what he wanted in the team’s next defensive coordinator, his answer was simple: “A teacher.”

“I believe we hit a home run with this guy,” Schottenheimer said. He added that when a coach can truly teach and inspire players and show that he genuinely cares, “they will run through a brick wall for you.”

Stephen Jones’ comments at the Senior Bowl reinforced Schottenheimer’s confidence in the hire.

“Very, very smart,” executive vice president Stephen Jones said at the Senior Bowl. “Great communicator, which, at the end of the day, is one of our top priorities: to be a great teacher.

The Cowboys still have needs at nearly every level of the defense, from edge rusher to safety. To address this, Christian Parker’s mindset is straightforward.

“You build it around the players,” Parker said. “Of course, you want to have your core principles and foundational beliefs. But as you kind of move forward in the process, what do your guys do well? How can you put players in highlighted positions and create one-on-ones for certain guys? How can you protect certain guys? If we can win on blitzing a running back, then we’re going to blitz a lot. If we got good man-to-man corners, we’re going to play man. If we’re better than zone vision, we’ll play more zone.”

This new approach gives fans some hope. Instead of gambling on former first-round picks like Kenneth Murray and Kaiir Elam, they could include potential returning options at defensive tackle like Pro Bowler Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, and Osa Odighizuwa.

This new, flexible approach means the team can target players who fit the scheme, whether that’s through the draft or by pursuing established veterans in free agency, rather than gambling on reclamation projects.

With changes to the coaching staff, Dallas could finally focus on adding players who fit the system.

A look at Brian Schottenheimer’s new DC, Christian Parker’s journey

At only 34 years old, Parker is now the youngest defensive coordinator in Cowboys history, which is a testament to how quickly he has gained the trust of everyone he has coached.

He began his coaching career in 2013 at Virginia State, where he coached cornerbacks and then the entire defensive backs unit.

He then coached at Norfolk State and was hired by William & Mary before moving to Notre Dame as a defensive analyst. He later joined Jimbo Fisher’s first staff at Texas A&M. Parker made the transition to the NFL in 2019 with the Green Bay Packers as a defensive quality control coach.

In 2021, he joined the Denver Broncos, where he coached defensive backs and worked with some of the league’s best players, including Patrick Surtain II and Justin Simmons, both of whom earned All-Pro selections during his time there.

Then in 2024, he became the passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, where he contributed to the team winning Super Bowl LIX. However, it is worth noting that the cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean received the Pro Bowl selection in 2025.

He has coached at small colleges, big colleges, and the NFL’s biggest stage. Parker’s diverse background and player-centric philosophy represent the exact shift Dallas believes is necessary to rebuild a defense that has ached for both talent and identity.