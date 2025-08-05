Colin Cowherd Gets Backlash for Shaming Brian Schottenheimer After Cowboys HC Verdict on Micah Parsons

Truth be told, stepping into the Dallas Cowboys’ head coach seat is no ordinary gig—it’s a pressure cooker. Brian Schottenheimer, now the man in charge of America’s Team, isn’t just tasked with play-calling; he’s expected to carry the weight of The Star on and off the field. But Colin Cowherd feels Brian isn’t the right man for the job. Interestingly enough, Cowherd wasn’t dissecting playbooks or personnel decisions. His issue? Schottenheimer’s appearance at a recent presser.

The 61-year-old FOX Sports host took major issue with the Cowboys’ HC rocking a backward visor while addressing the media. According to Cowherd, that look didn’t scream head coach material. “You know I don’t like backward hats. What’s worse is a backward visor. That’s a two-win team. I’m taking away four wins,” he said.

“When you sit in front of a podium, you’re representing the Cowboys, you’re representing Bank of America. You’re representing a $12B corporation. I think you’ve got to do better as a head coach than a visor backwards.” And just in case his point wasn’t clear, Cowherd added, “I don’t want [you] to look like a guy who’s here to move my couch. I want you to do better than that. That’s awful. That is so bad.”

But here’s the catch—Cowboys Nation isn’t vibing with Cowherd’s critique. After all, not every sideline needs to look like a country club boardroom. What matters more in the City of Cowboys is how you lead, not how you style your hat.

Anyway, now you can toss Schotty’s name right in with Baker Mayfield, Brock Purdy, Matthew Stafford, JJ Redick, and the rest of the crew who’ve caught heat from Colin Cowherd all for one simple thing: turning their caps backward. But while Cowherd stays pressed about hats, the Cowboys have way bigger problems. Micah Parsons, their defensive superstar, just asked for a trade last week. And with contract talks stuck, Dallas needs to figure things out fast-whether that means finding middle ground or finding him a new home.

Fans scrutinize Colin Cowherd for Brian Schottenheimer’s take!

To start off, Brian Schottenheimer has kept things professional despite the off-field noise. With Micah Parsons pushing back on contract terms and holding out of practice, the new Cowboys head coach isn’t panicking. In fact, he sounded confident when addressing Parsons’ involvement behind the scenes. “Really good in the meetings” and “very engaged,” Schottenheimer said, making it clear that the linebacker’s contract drama hasn’t derailed the team’s preparation. Notably, he added that no tweaks are being made to the defensive plans—the team still fully expects Parsons to be on the field this season.

Still, that wasn’t the headline Colin Cowherd picked up. Instead, Cowherd decided to roast Schottenheimer for his backward visor. Fans were baffled. “Of all the things going on with the Cowboys… this what you focus on?” one fan posted. Another chimed in, “You seriously have nothing better to talk about? Geez.” And just like that, what could’ve been a meaningful football discussion turned into fashion policing.

Moreover, fans felt Cowherd completely missed the bigger picture. “Just trying to find something to complain about,” one user wrote. Others pointed out Cowherd skipped over Schottenheimer’s football resume. He’s not just some guy with a last name—he’s the son of the late Marty Schottenheimer, one of the NFL’s most respected coaches. And Brian himself has been involved with the NFL since 2001, with stints across the league as an offensive coordinator. The man’s earned his stripes.

Of course, some Cowboys faithful admit he wasn’t exactly the most exciting hire after Mike McCarthy. And yes, he’s still a holdover from the previous staff. But here’s the thing—he hasn’t even coached a single game yet. So, judging the man based on his sideline visor instead of actual coaching? Most fans agree that’s just nonsense.

“You can wear your visor backwards at every CC in the world,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Colin is back in his bag.” To be fair, Cowherd has long been skeptical of the Cowboys. Just earlier this year, he said, “Just in the NFC, Detroit, Philadelphia, Green Bay, and the Rams not only have better rosters now significantly better, they have better front offices.”

And the current Parsons situation might support what Colin feels. But with Week 1 on the horizon, all eyes in the Lone Star State will be on Brian Schottenheimer and the Cowboys’ front office.