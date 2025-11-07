Condolences Flood In as Tragedy Strikes Cowboys’ Brock Hoffman’s Family on Wednesday

Strength in football is often measured in yards gained and tackles made. But outside of football, strength can be much harder to demonstrate. For Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Brock Hoffman, that test came with the loss of his close family member, his maternal grandfather.

A heavy sadness settled over the Dallas Cowboys locker room as Brock announced on Instagram the passing of his grandfather.

“Fly High PawPaw🙏 • 2 Corinthians 1:3,” Brock wrote in his post.

Family has shaped Brock’s path to the NFL. Raised in Statesville, North Carolina, he navigated college decisions and personal challenges with his family at the center. When circumstances at home demanded proximity and support for his mother, Brock made choices that reflected that commitment.

The news immediately drew an outpouring of support from teammates, fans, and the wider Cowboys community. After losing one grandfather in 2024, he now mourns the passing of his maternal grandfather in 2025.

Fans pour out emotions in heartfelt messages to Brock Hoffman

The outpouring of support for Brock quickly became a visible display across the fandom. Fans, teammates, and others shared condolences, personal memories, and stories, highlighting the connections he had built along the way.

“Praying for you and your family!” one fan wrote. Many reflected on the bond that Brock must have shared with his grandfather. “He’s so proud of you and all his family ❤️,” another added. It was a message that echoed the sentiments of dozens as they scrolled through a carousel of pictures Brock posted with his “PawPaw”.

Some comments came from those who appeared to know him personally. One message read, “So sorry Brock, sending prayers for you all! 🙏 Uncle Don was the best!” While little is known about Brock’s maternal grandfather, it was evident that people felt strongly about him.

Another person shared, “Sending big hugs and prayers! ‘Stewart,’ as I called him, was definitely one of the good ones!” The comment reflected a connection that people shared about him within their communities.

Others reflected on cherished memories that captured their spirit. “The last pic was always one of my favs ….Brock (aka Santa) and his pawpaws,” one commenter wrote, referring to a final photo showing Brock in a Santa costume with his grandfather.

Collectively, the messages highlighted the ways people were remembering Brock’s grandfather. Through each prayer and tribute, fans showed support for Brock Hoffman, demonstrating the Cowboys community’s solidarity during this time.